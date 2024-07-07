Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Sobhita Dhulipala: 3 celeb-inspired ways to pull off a neon green saree with utmost grace

Whatever the occasion is, be it a wedding invitation, a lunch date with your girlies, or even a dinner date with your partner a saree can never go wrong. A woman’s beauty gets more enhanced when she wears a saree. The nine yards of pure grace should always be stacked in one’s wardrobe.

However, if you’re skeptical about going with a green neon saree even though you like the color, here are three Bollywood actresses- Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Sobhita Dhulipala who can help you out. Scroll ahead to find out their versions of two different kinds of green neon sarees. Ladies, take notes on how to style them for your next special occasion.

Sobhita Dhulipala’s contemporary lightweight organza adds extra charm

Sobhita Dhulipala is a fashionista. Time and again, the actress has put her best fashion foot forward. Once the actress wore a classic solid lime green or neon green lightweight organza saree from Ekaya Banaras and styled it in her way to add an edge to the whole attire. She paired it with a long cape of the same color and paired it with a bralette-like blouse.

Sobhita broke the monotony of her whole look by adding a stack of chunky silver bangles in one hand, along with some finger rings from the Amrapali Jewels. She kept the look minimal with a sleek low bun, soft smokey eyes, defined brows, mascara-laden lashes, and nude lipstick. This look can be achieved very easily.

Kiara Avani’s subtle but glamorous organza saree look

While Sobhita went with a solid-colored saree, Kiara Advani opted for a sheer green silk organza from Torani with intricate white embroidery design all over the hemline and pleats. The Shersaah actress paired it with a green floral blouse ft. deep plunging neckline to make it a statement piece.

As much as Kiara Advani loves to dress up, she likes to keep muted makeup. Advani completed the look with a dewy foundation, some blush, kohled eyes, soft brown eye shadow, defined brows, and brown lip shade. She tied her hair in a middle-parted low bun and accessorized it with a pair of jhumkas. To break the monotony of the color combination of her outfit, she decided to go with a stack of pink bangles.

Janhvi Kapoor's chic and subtle look

Janhvi Kapoor loves wearing sarees, and her Instagram grid is proof of it. During the promotions of Bawaal, the actress draped a neon green-colored sheer chiffon saree which she paired with a blue halter-neck blouse.

Janhvi kept the look simple by accessorizing with a pair of dainty earrings, dewy makeup. Riviera Lynn did a great job at giving a sheen look to the actress. Her makeup included skin-tinted foundation, soft peachy eyes with lots of mascara, blush, defined brows, and a glossy pink lip shade. Janhvi Kapoor's hair was kept in flowy curls.

What are your thoughts about these two actresses and their ways of styling a green neon saree? Let us know which one is your favorite, and would like to give this look a try.

