PICS: Mira Rajput shares love-filled birthday wish for her ‘Sun and Moon’ Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor marked his 43rd birthday on February 25. Numerous celebrities conveyed warm wishes on social media to celebrate the occasion. Notably, a special wish came from Shahid's wife, Mira Rajput, who shared a selfie with him, extending heartfelt birthday greetings.

Mira Rajput's birthday wish for Shahid Kapoor

Celebrating Shahid Kapoor's 43rd birthday on February 25, his wife, Mira Rajput, posted a selfie on Instagram with the caption, "Happy Birthday to my sun & moon. Beautiful Piscean Sun and the full Virgo Moon. The universe shines on you."

Celebs wish Shahid Kapoor on Birthday

From Kriti Sanon to Sidharth Malhotra, several Indian celebrities wished Shahid Kapoor on his 43rd birthday. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kriti shared a video with Shahid from one of the events for their recently released film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and wrote, "Missing our Craziness and the constant laughter! Have the most amazing birthday my Aaru! Sending you a #Shati Hug! IYKYK"

Sidharth Malhotra shared a picture of Kapoor on his Instagram Stories and penned, "Happy birthday @shahidkapoor! Big love and hug." On the other hand, newlywed Jackky Bhagnani also shared a picture of the birthday boy and wrote, "Happy birthday @shahidkapoor ! Wishing you a day as vibrant and charismatic as you are. Congratulations on the success of your recent film - here's to many more triumphs ahead! keep shining, inspiring, and captivating audiences with your incredible talent. Cheers to you."

Earlier, Kiara Advani, Shahid Kapoor's co-star from Kabir Singh, delighted the internet by sharing an unseen picture from her wedding with Sidharth Malhotra to extend birthday wishes to Shahid. The photo captures Shahid taking a mirror selfie while Kiara prepares for her special day. The caption expresses gratitude to Mira Rajput for sharing the image.

In terms of Shahid Kapoor's recent work, he starred in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya alongside Kriti Sanon, a romantic comedy film released earlier this month, receiving significant appreciation upon its theatrical release.

