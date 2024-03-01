THEN vs NOW: Ranveer Singh shielding pregnant Deepika Padukone brings back memories of their post-wedding return from Italy

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh brought joy to their fans with the announcement of their first child, expected in September 2024. Following this exciting news, the couple made their inaugural public appearance together as they journeyed to attend the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar.

A widely circulated video captured Ranveer shielding his wife amidst a massive crowd in Jamnagar, graciously accepting congratulations from well-wishers. This protective gesture evoked memories of how Ranveer ensured Deepika's safety at Mumbai airport immediately after their wedding.

Then vs Now moments of Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone will leave you melting

As Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone reached the Jamnagar Airport, they were met with a spectacle beyond their imagination—a sea of fans and flashing cameras, all abuzz with excitement over their pregnancy announcement. Amidst the whirlwind of chaos, Ranveer transformed into a gallant protector, steadfastly ensuring Deepika's safety as they gracefully wove through the enthusiastic crowd towards their waiting car.

This moment served as a flashback to 2018, when the duo returned from their fairy-tale wedding in Italy, only to be enveloped in a frenzy of paparazzi and adoring fans in Mumbai. Back then, the Padmaavat actor had enveloped his new bride in his arms, shielding her from the frenzy, much like he now protects the soon-to-be mother of his child.

Take a look:

Another moment reminiscent of 2018 was when the couple departed for their destination wedding in Italy. Clad in matching all-white attire, they radiated a timeless elegance, mirroring their recent appearance after the pregnancy announcement. Both occasions marked significant milestones for the couple, evoking the verse, "Does it ever drive you crazy, just how fast the night changes?"

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's work front

Ranveer and Deepika are all set to star in Singham Again, a cop movie helmed by Rohit Shetty. It will be interesting to see if the pair will share the screen space in this film. The action-packed movie boasts a star-studded cast featuring Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, and others.

In addition to this thrilling project, Ranveer is also gearing up for the much-anticipated Don 3 alongside Kiara Advani, while Deepika is awaiting the release of Kalki 2898 AD, a futuristic sci-fi adventure featuring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani.

