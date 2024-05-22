Meet actor who started as a writer, made debut with Priyanka Chopra, experienced downfall but recently won hearts with solid comeback

Making his debut with his father's movie in 2008 alongside Priyanka Chopra was a dream come true for this actor, unfortunately, the movie did not impress the audience but propelled him to stardom in Bollywood.

However, despite a promising start, things didn't continue smoothly for him. Today, we'll discuss the journey of Harman Baweja, who entered Bollywood on a high note but struggled to maintain his position in the long run.

Harman Baweja's breakthrough role

Harman Baweja made his big Bollywood with the sci-fi romance Love Story 2050 co-starring Priyanka Chopra, produced by his mother Pammi Baweja, and directed by his father Harry Baweja. Prior to his grand debut, Harman worked as an assistant writer. As per a report by Film Companion, he would attend meetings as an assistant writer, carrying a dictaphone, and spend time on sets to absorb knowledge.

After Love Story 2050, Harman Baweja appeared in several films like Victory, What's Your Raashee, and Dishkiyaoon co-starring Shilpa Shetty and Sunny Deol and It's My Life.

Harman Baweja's comeback

After a rather forgettable stint in Bollywood, actor Harman Baweja made a comeback to showbiz with Hansal Mehta's much-acclaimed series Scoop. In the series, Harman portrayed the grey character of ACP Shroff, receiving much acclaim for his performance.

Here's how Hansal Mehta got Harman Baweja for Scoop

Speaking to casting director Mukesh Chhabra on the YouTube channel Mashable India, Hansal Mehta shared how he persuaded Harman to take up the role in Scoop. He revealed that he had to emotionally blackmail Harman, expressing his confidence in him. Since Harman's father had been unwell for some time, Hansal told Harman to do the role for his father, promising that his father would be very proud.

Harman responded that if Hansal said such a thing, he would do it. When the reviews came out and everyone appreciated Harman's performance, Harman video-called Hansal. His father, Harry ji, started laughing and crying like a child after reading the reviews, as it had been his dream. Hansal noted that Harry ji had launched Harman, but nobody knew how talented his son was, and this success was one of the biggest achievements of Hansal's career.

