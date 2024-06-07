Pyaar Ka Punchnama's Sonnalli Seygall celebrates first marriage anniversary; gets romantic kiss from hubby in UNSEEN wedding pics

Sonnalli Seygall, known for her role in Pyaar Ka Punchnama, tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Ashesh L Sajnani in 2023. Today, June 7, 2024, the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

To mark the special day, the actress dropped several unseen pictures from her wedding.

Sonnalli Seygall celebrates first wedding anniversary with Ashesh L Sajnani

On June 7, taking to her Instagram handle, Sonnalli Seygall shared a series of unseen pictures from her wedding with her husband Ashesh L Sajnani.

In the first picture, Ashesh can be seen planting a romantic kiss on Sonnalli's forehead. The second picture shows them taking pheras. In the next picture, the couple can be seen posing with their furry friend in a garden.

For her special day, the actress wore a pink saree adorned with silver detailing. Ashesh, on the other hand, complemented her in a white sherwani.

Sharing the pictures, Sonnalli penned, "Blessed, abundant, grateful. Happy 1 to us."

Have a look:

Sonnalli Seygall once opened up about her love story with her husband

In an interview with Free Press Journal, Sonnalli once shared a brief story about her journey from falling in love to tying the knot.

She said that they had known each other for about 11-12 years and their initial connection was purely social as he owned some great restaurants and clubs, and she used to frequent them. The actress further added that she always made sure to compliment the food and the ambiance, but nothing romantic ever blossomed.

Advertisement

"Our paths kept crossing over the years, and then, a couple of years down the line, one of our close mutual friends spilled the beans at a party. They told me that Ashesh had a crush on me and suggested we should connect," Sonnalli recalled.

Sharing her secret to a happy marriage, Seygall shared in the same interview that she has embraced the meaning of the pheras they took during their wedding. She further added that everyone has flaws, and learning to work around them is where the real strength of the relationship lies. "So, focus on each other's strengths and commit to growing together every day," she said.

On the professional front, Sonnalli Seygall has worked in several films including Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and Jai Mummy Di.

ALSO READ: Taapsee Pannu REACTS as Sunny Kaushal gets into Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba mode in new video; fans joke ‘Aee Raju pose’