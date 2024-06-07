Taapsee Pannu REACTS as Sunny Kaushal gets into Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba mode in new video; fans joke ‘Aee Raju pose’

Fans are in for an exciting romance-suspense story as Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, the sequel to Haseen Dillruba is gearing up for its release. Anticipation has doubled up for the film after the teaser drop.

Now, Sunny Kaushal took a funny step as he shared a video of Abhimanyu (his character) with a captivating caption.

Sunny Kaushal 'bana love-phool' as he gets into Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba mode

On June 7, taking to his Instagram handle, Sunny Kaushal shared a video where he can be seen enacting a funny move as Abhimanyu, the character from his upcoming film Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba.

In the video, we see him taking a rose in his mouth and posing like Raju, the character of Akshay Kumar from the movie Phir Hera Pheri.

Sharing the video, he captioned it, "Dekhkar Raniji ke baalon mein gulaab ka phool Abhimanyu bana love-fool.. #PhirAayiHasseenDillruba @netflix_in."

Reacting to the video, Taapsee Pannu commented, "Hmmmmm" accompanied by a thinking face.

Have a look:

Reacting to Sunny's video, one fan wrote, "AEEE..RAJU POSE." Another commented, "Ufffff," followed by a fire emoji. A third fan penned, "You are a legend....." and added several fire emojis. Others were also seen dropping laughing emojis as Sunny aced the Raju pose.

Advertisement

Teaser of Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba

On February 29, the makers of the highly anticipated movie Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba released the first look teaser. The 52-second video introduces the cast, featuring Taapsee Pannu as Rani, Vikrant Massey as Rishu, Sunny Kaushal as Abhimanyu, and Jimmy Shergill as Mrityunjay. They are all set against the iconic backdrop of the song Ek Hasina Thi.

The story unfolds in the city of Agra, where Rani lives as a paying guest, and Rishu assumes alias Ravi Varma. Amidst the city's own struggles, including a broken dam, raging floods, and the unexpected arrival of crocodiles in the Yamuna River, Rishu and Rani plan to escape for a good life. But will they succeed in evading the authorities this time around as well?

In a statement, the creators of the film expressed their excitement, saying, “We're thrilled to embark on another exhilarating chapter of romance and suspense with Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba!” They also expressed their gratitude for the overwhelming love received for the first part.

Advertisement

Directed by Jayprad Desai and written by Kanika Dhillon, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba will be released on Netflix soon.

ALSO READ: Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba Teaser: Taapsee Pannu-Vikrant Massey, Sunny Kaushal star in tale of love, deception