Ramayana: Avengers Endgame stunt coordinator confirms working on Ranbir Kapoor-led mega project as action director; says it's his 'first time' in India

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead is one of the biggest upcoming Bollywood projects. The film hasn't been officially announced yet but it's making the news constantly for its scale and star cast. Now it has been learned that Avengers stunt coordinator Terry Notary is also a part of the magnum-opus and has been working on it for more than a year.

In a video posted by an Instagram user Kishor Khabiya Jain, Terry Notary can be seen sharing his experience of working in India. When asked about his purpose of visiting India, the stunt coordinator and motion-capture performer says that he's working on Ramayana as an action director. He also shares that it's his first visit to India and he has been working on project for about one and a half years. Talking about his experience of working in India, he says, "It's crazy, it's good". When asked about what he means by "crazy", Terry adds, "There's no stopping, always going"

Kishor took to Instagram and posted the video while sharing the information about Terry and his work. A part of his caption read as saying, "Sunday morning with Terry Notary who is a loved American actor, stunt co-ordinator/double and movement coach. He's now in India for OUR INDIAN CLASSIC RAMAYANA, can't wait to see the final product brother." Watch the video below:

Interestingly, Terry Notary has worked as a motion capture performer in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Apart from the MCU films, he has also been a pivotal part of highly loved films like Avatar, The Adventures of Tintin: Secrets of the Unicorn, and the Planet of the Apes reboot series.

Talking about Ramayana, the highly awaited project is expected to be released in 2 parts with its first part releasing in 2026. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the mega project features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita. Sunny Deol is also a part of the project as he'll be seen in the role of Lord Hanuman and Yash will play Ravan. Pinkvilla was the first to reveal recently that actor Kunal Kapoor has also joined the star cast as Indra Dev. The official announcement of Ramayana is expected to be made in October (Dussehra)/November 2024 (Diwali) with a big video asset.

