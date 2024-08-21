Ramayana: Why Ranbir Kapoor was cast as Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari's film? Mukesh Chhabra says 'Uske chehre pe calmness hai'

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most talented actors from his generation in the Hindi film industry. His movies like Rockstar, Sanju, Barfi, and Tamasha are proof of it. Ranbir will now be seen as Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari's highly-anticipated film, Ramayana. Casting director Mukesh Chhabra recently spilled the beans about Ranbir's casting in the two-part saga while praising his calm face.

During the new podcast on The Ranveer Show, Mukesh Chhabra spoke about why Ranbir Kapoor was chosen to play Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.

"Uske chehre pe calmness hai, woh toh chahiye thi na...Nitesh (Tiwari) ne bahot pehle hi soch lia tha unko. Ye bahot sahi decision hai. Wo aapko maloom chalega film aane ke baad. (He has a calmness on his face. It was needed for the film. Nitesh Tiwari thought about casting him quite earlier. It is a great decision and the audience will realize after watching the film)," Chhabra said.

Chhabra has collaborated with Ranbir in Tamasha, Rockstar, Bombay Velvet, Sanju, and Brahmastra. The casting director also worked with the actor in Tai Tai Phish, the song from Chillar Party. The casting director expressed that it is tough to beat Ranbir in terms of acting. The Ramayana actor is also quite neutral about hits and flops as he believes in his performances.

Mukesh Chhabra elaborated on casting for Ramayana by saying that it cannot be "calculated or manipulated" for such films. Chhabra stated that the team has to be quite honest in their approach while choosing actors for certain roles. When asked about casting actors for Ramayana, the casting director stated that he tries to find those whose vibe matches with the film.

Chhabra also revealed that the casting of Ramayana: Part Two is in the pipeline. Without mentioning the project, the casting director added that he chooses many big actors to play character roles despite how their off-screen persona.

Apart from the two parts of Ramayana, a Hanuman spin-off is also likely to be in the works. Reportedly, it could serve as the third part of this saga in the future. Ramayana also stars Sai Pallavi, Yash, and Sunny Deol as Sita, Raavan, Lord Hanuman respectively.

