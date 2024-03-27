Shahid Kapoor calls himself ‘outsider’: ‘Only superstars in big film have power’

Shahid Kapoor is one of the biggest actors in Bollywood currently. His last release, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, has received some great reviews. This film also starred Kriti Sanon in a leading role. Talking about his career, people have always felt that he had his roots in the industry, with his parents already being established actors; hence, it must have been easy for him. But in a recent interview, the actor opened up about his struggles.

Shahid Kapoor on his struggles at the beginning of his career

Talking to Neha Dhupia on her show No Filter Neha, Shahid Kapoor expressed that everyone calls him ‘Pankaj Kapur ka beta’ but he feels that character actors lack power and only superstars hold significant influence. He further added that if one starts struggling in a BMW and then starts buying another BMW, then there is no fun. He said that one has to experience traveling by trains and struggling for money to enjoy success.

Highlighting his career start, he said, “When you start with Shaimak (Davar, choreographer), you have to be in the last line. So, forget being behind a star – you are also behind your contemporaries. You have to earn your right to be in the first row, to be more central as opposed to in the corner and so it’s a lot of work and I just I love that.”

Shahid Kapoor on being an outsider

Talking about his parent's separation, Shahid admitted that he had developed pride in him during that phase and that he did not want to say anything to anybody. He told his dad about signing his debut film after signing it.

He further spoke about how outsiders do not get opportunities in the industry despite their talent. He further added, “I also came from outside, actually, because I came from Delhi to Bombay with my mom, and then I struggled. I didn’t have any channels. Talent is not being given an opportunity as much as it should, and I pride myself in the fact that I am here because of the work that I did and because of the actor that I learned to become, and whatever it is, I give to the craft.”

Shahid Kapoor’s work front

His film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, also starring Kriti Sanon, was released recently, and it did pretty well at the box office. He is now all geared up for his next release, Deva, for which he has begun shooting.

