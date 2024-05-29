Sidharth Malhotra is all hearts for his perfect flight view ft. a sleeping Kiara Advani and we don't blame him; PIC

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are one of the hottest couples in B-town. The lovebirds, who tied the knot in 2023, keep setting relationship goals for their fans. Sidharth and Kiara often take trips together and their pictures instantly go viral on the Internet.

This time, Sidharth showed us a glimpse of his wife and actress Kiara Advani from their air travel. Malhotra is undoubtedly mesmerized by his 'view' as Kiara takes a mini nap.

Sidharth Malhotra gives a glimpse of his wife Kiara Advani on a flight

On Wednesday, Sidharth Malhotra shared a few pictures of Kiara and his flight journey on Instagram. The actor’s Instagram story features a picture of his wife who is presumably taking a nap during the flight. One can also see a cloudy sky from the window.

In the picture taken by Sidharth, the actress looks beautiful captured in the moment. Malhotra, who sat next to her on the passenger seat, accompanied his post with a caption saying, "What a view." He also added a sleeping and red heart emoji to it.

Here's the Instagram story in discussion:

Sidharth Malhotra is traveling with his wife Kiara Advani

The Shershaah actor also posted other glimpses of his flight journey. In one of his Instagram stories, he is seen waiting at the airport to catch the flight. "Chulling (Chilling)," Sidharth wrote in his story.

Check out his Instagram stories below:

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's recent projects

Sidharth Malhotra, who recently visited his hometown, Delhi, last appeared in the film, Yodha, which had a theatrical release earlier this year. It was produced under the banner of Dharma Productions. Sidharth played the role of Arun Katyal, an army soldier and a member of the Yodha Task Force, in it.

Yodha also starred Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani. While Raashii played the role of his on-screen wife, Priya Katyal, Disha was cast as an antagonist, Laila Khalid, a flight attendant in the movie.

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani last worked in Satyaprem Ki Katha (2023), She was paired opposite Kartik Aaryan in the film. Kiara will be seen in War 2, the sequel to the 2019 film, War, alongside Hrithik Roshan. She also has Game Changer with Ram Charan and Don 3 with Ranveer Singh.

