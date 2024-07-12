Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Disha Patani embraces minimalism in serene pastel yellow and silver saree

Today, July 12, is a special day to celebrate as Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are getting married in a grand wedding that has many celebrities coming from all over the world to attend. Out of all the magnificent guests that attended the event, Disha Patani is an absolute stunner, and her fashion sense is something that has caught everyone’s attention.

It is not a surprise that Disha is this glamorous, chic lady and, certainly, she did not come to the event wearing something basic. She came for the event in an amazing saree. So let’s take closer look at her saree

Disha Patani’s glamorous saree

Disha’s attire for the grand wedding featured a pastel yellow saree. Her saree featured silver borders that shimmered under the ambient lights and cast a gentle glow that enhanced the serene fabric. The choice of pastel yellow, a refreshing departure from traditional wedding colors, underscored Disha’s fashion-forward ability. The sheer fabric of the saree was intricately embroidered with silver thread work in delicate floral patterns.

Complementing the ethereal saree was a silver strappy blouse. The blouse enhanced Disha’s slender frame but also added a modern flair to the traditional ensemble. The silver blouse perfectly complemented the saree’s serene color.

Disha’s accessories and glam

Her decision to forego jewelry allowed her saree to take center stage. In terms of makeup, her complexion glowed with a dewy finish, subtly enhanced by highlighted and blushed cheeks that added a healthy glow. Her eyes were delicately lined with kohl, accentuating their natural beauty, while feathered brows framed her face. Glossy lips completed her radiant look.

Her hair, left open in soft curls, cascaded elegantly around her shoulders, adding a hint of glamor to her understated saree and giving her look a romantic vibe.

Disha Patani portrayed so much style and sophistication by choosing minimalism at the grand wedding. She thereby respected the day as a true occasion while simultaneously confirming that she is a fashion icon with an understanding of class and elegance. This she achieved by paying attention to minor things rather than being overly dramatic in her outfit. Her look is one to be bookmarked for this wedding season.

