It’s no secret that Shilpa Shetty Kundra is obsessed with sarees. Her saree collection is full of the most unique hues, statement-worthy traditional looks, and simply stunning fusional picks that can rule the heart of every ethnic wear-loving modern fashionista. This is precisely why there is nobody better when it comes to serving ethnic wear inspiration.

Keeping up with this reputation, Shilpa Shetty Kundra recently wore 3 unforgettable modernized saree gowns with sultry side slits, and we’re picking our jaws up off the floor. Let’s just dive right in and have a closer look at these ensembles.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s 3 incomparable saree gowns with side slits:

Pink embellished saree look:

The Indian Police Force actress is known for her ability to embrace the power of vibrant hues. She proved this by making our hearts dance to her fashion-forward rhythm in a classy pink pre-stitched saree gown that was an absolute work of art— We love how the fusional pick, created by one other than Surili G, made the diva’s complexion pop. The side slit made this ensemble look all the more alluring.

The modernized ensemble served six yards of elegance with a gorgeous champagne gold-lined design. It also featured a matching sleeveless blouse with a high circular neckline. The geometrical embroidery was also amazing. You can complete such looks with classy heels and pretty traditional accessories. Remember to flaunt your glow with a flawless and radiant makeup look.

Sparkly sheer silver saree look:

There is nobody who can nail the modern vibe with a fabulous fusion drape quite as effortlessly as the Dhadkan actress does, and her latest silver and sparking look was visible proof of it. The ethnic ensemble, designed by Itrh, featured a sheer statement silver saree with a form-fitting style that accentuated the diva’s curves.

It was elevated with a crop top-like blouse with a ruched drooping design and a plunging sweetheart neckline. It added a sultry twist to her modern ethnic ensemble. This shiny blouse grabbed our attention instantly. You can complete such looks with pretty heels, which can be flaunted through the sassy slit. You can also add to the bling with diamond accessories. Remember to go with a dewy makeup look for this one.

Regal purple tie-dye saree look:

A purple-hued Indo-western outfit like the one donned by the Sukhee actress would be perfect for attending an upcoming wedding or star-studded formal event. The classy piece, crafted by Reeti Arneja, will help you channel your inner Bollywood actress while flaunting your curves. After all, you can easily pick a fitted pre-draped saree gown to hit the ethnic mark. The tied-dyed hue of Shilpa’s fit made her complexion glow, and that’s a great tip for you.

You must complete such a look with matching sandals to ace the vibe. Also, remember to elevate your look by adding some bling factor with statement-worthy accessories like embellished earrings or a shimmery diamanté-studded necklace with matching bangles and classy cocktail rings. Keep your makeup minimal for this one!

So, are you feeling inspired to keep things modern and fusional in terms of all your fashion picks for the ongoing wedding season?

Which one of Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s classy ethnic ensembles is your absolute favorite? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

