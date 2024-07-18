Ram Charan shares UNSEEN pics from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding; pens sweet note

Ram Charan recently attended the grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant with his wife Upasana Konidela in Mumbai. The RRR actor has now shared a lovely note congratulating the newlyweds on their union.

Ram Charan congratulates Anant and Radhika on their wedding

Ram Charan took to his official Instagram and shared unseen pictures from the grand Ambani’s wedding. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, “Dearest Anant and Radhika, Congratulations and best wishes on your beautiful journey together. Anant, your big heart has touched us all.”

Further, the Chirutha actor spoke about Neeta Ambani and Mukesh Ambani and praised them for their hospitality and humility.

Ram Charan said that Mrs Ambani’s way of welcoming a daughter into the family has set an example for the rest to follow. “Mukesh ji, we are truly inspired to your exceptional hospitality and humility,” he added.

Check out his Instagram post below:

In the first picture, Ram and Upasana are seen posing with the Ambani family, including the newlyweds and Mukesh and Nita Ambani. In another picture, the Rangasthalam actor can be seen sharing a candid moment with Anant.

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela at Anant-Radhika’s wedding

Ram and Upasana looked like a match made in heaven in Anant Ambani's and Radhika Merchant's wedding ceremonies. For Anant-Radhika’s wedding night on July 12, the star couple opted for minimalistic fashion. The Yevadu actor went for an off-white kurta pajama and completed his look with ethnic footwear and complementing glasses.

Advertisement

His wife Upasana opted for a baby blue designer saree by Manish Malhotra and accessorized her minimalistic look with elegant ornaments.

For the second function, the Shubh Aashirwad, Ram looked dashing in his all-black outfit and his wife looked lovely in her off-white Anarkali suit.

Ram Charan on the work front

Ram Charan will be next seen in Game Changer. He has recently wrapped up shooting for the film. It is written and directed by S Shankar. Apart from him, Game Changer also stars Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Jayaram, and Sunil in key roles.

The film is produced by Dil Raju under the SVC banner, with Thaman S scoring the music for this pan-Indian project. Although the makers have not announced its release date, speculations say that the Ram Charan starrer will hit theaters in September or October this year.

Besides, Ram Charan will seen in the tentatively titled RC16, written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana. Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar will produce the film under the Mythri Movie Makers banner.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Meet actor who became household name after his debut, was rumored to be dating Tamannaah Bhatia, and is brother of a South superstar