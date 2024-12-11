Thama: Ayushmann Khurrana receives ‘fang-tastic’ welcome as he begins shooting for Amar Kaushik’s vampire film alongside Rashmika Mandanna

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna are all set to share the screen space for the first time in Thama. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the film was announced earlier this year in October. Now intensifying excitement amongst fans, Khurrana has posted a glimpse as he received a ‘fang-tastic’ welcome on Day 1.

Days after completing his US music tour, Ayushmann Khurrana is back on sets. The actor has commenced shooting for his next with Rashmika Mandanna, Thama. The vampire film is being directed by Munjya fame Aditya Sarpotdar and is backed by Stree 2 helmer Amar Kaushik. Sharing the update with his fans, the actor posted two pictures as he received a warm welcome on the sets from Dinesh Vijan.

The text on the card read, "Dear Ayushmann, It’s fang-tastic to have you on board Maddock's horror comedy universe. Who better than ‘Ayushmann’ to play the ‘un-dead’ THAMA? We believe this is a role you will love to sink your teeth into! Best Wishes, DV." He captioned the post, "#Thama day 1"

Another card that Khurrana seems to have received from a crew member read, "Good morning sir, Yeahh Finally its Thama Day...we are so excited to start this Thama journey with you...Hope you have a first day with us...Let’s make bloody good memories..."

It was earlier this year in October that the makers made an official announcement of the film. The video announcement also revealed that the film will star Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in key roles.

Notably, earlier in a statement shared with Hindustan Times, Ayushmann had called it a ‘project of a lifetime.’ He expressed his excitement about the collaboration and entering the universe, especially after the success of Stree 2.

"Thama is that project, a total wildcard, a film that no one has seen in India. I’m really pumped to join the sets of this film and create a huge big screen experience with Dinesh and his entire team of fellow visionaries like Amar Kaushik, my director Aditya Sarpotdar, and the writing genius Niren Bhatt,” he had said.

Directed by Aditya Satpodar, the gripping love story set against a bloody backdrop is poised to release on Diwali 2025.

