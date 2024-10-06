Stree 2 director Amar Kaushik on family pressure to work with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan; 'Maine bola picture bana raha hoon...'

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree 2 broke all records at the box office. Director Amar Kaushik also took center stage with his remarkable work on the horror comedy. Meanwhile, recently, the filmmaker revealed that he has a lot of pressure from his family to work with superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

In a recent conversation on the Men Of Culture YouTube channel, Stree 2 director Amar Kaushik was asked that after having reached this stage in his career, no actor would refuse to work with him. In his response, the filmmaker asserted that he wants audiences and the young generation to see what they like.

He further recalled, "Mere ghar valon ne bhi mujhse bola kaam kar le Salman ke saath. Uss din manuga jis din tumne Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan ke saath kaam… tab manunga tu director ban gaya. Maine bola picture bana raha hoon, banane do, karenge kuch hoga to.” (My family also told me to work with Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, they were like we will consider you’ve become a director only when you work with them. I said I’m making a picture, let me make. I’ll see if something happens).

"Han dekho vahi dekha hai na humne hum to change ho gaye. Kyunki humne kam dekha hum ko vo fascinate nai kiya ya kiya bhi ek level pe ya fir ho sakta hai aapko mila hi nai (That’s what we have seen but we changed. We saw less of it and it didn’t fascinate us or even if it did I never got the chance to make it)," he further added highlighting his initial body of work including movies like No One Killed Jessica, Aamir and Ghanchakkar.

The director also noted that he also grew with each film. "Agar mai vaise seekhta ke bhai han naachne se seekhta to main bhi maybe vaise hi banata." (Had I learned from dance movies, I would have also made such movies)

It is worth mentioning that Pinkvilla exclusively informed you that Shah Rukh Khan is in talks with Amar Kaushik and Dinesh Vijan for a big-ticket adventure film.

“Shah Rukh Khan has met almost every filmmaker in the last few months and heard the ideas they had for him. But nothing really excited him. Now, Shah Rukh Khan is in talks with the Stree 2 team of Amar Kaushik and Dinesh Vijan,” our source had revealed.

