Meet actor who decided to quit acting to become pilot after consecutive flops, but one Salman Khan film brought him back into business

We have often heard a constant debate about insiders vs outsiders in Bollywood. Nevertheless, the fact of the matter remains that it all boils down to your talent and luck. Here we’re revisiting the career graph of an actor who is the son of a legendary, celebrated star, but once decided to leave acting because of consecutive flops.

The actor we are talking about is none other than Mohnish Bahl. He is the son of legendary actress Nutan. He has been a part of numerous films and daily soaps. Following his mother’s footsteps, he stepped into the world of acting at the age of 22.

Early careers of Mohnish Bahl

He made his Bollywood debut with Sanjay Dutt’s Bekaraar. The film couldn’t do much wonders for him. He then appeared in movies like Teri Bahon Mein, Meri Adalat, Itihaas, and many more, but none of these films could prove fruitful for his career.

When Mohnish Bahl decided to become a pilot after continuous flops

In an interview with ETimes in 2021, the actor revealed that he was out of work for two and a half years and admitted feeling that his career was over after continuous flops. He thought of becoming a pilot until Salman Khan reached out to him for Maine Pyar Kiya.

Advertisement

He said, "By the time I got Maine Pyar Kiya, not only had I started my career, but also ended it. I thought I was finished after a few flops and was planning to become a pilot. I was working on getting my commercial flying license, as I wanted to get a job in something I like doing - in the aviation sector.'

Monish added, "Salman Khan and I bumped into each other one day, and we became friends. He was also trying to get into the business of filmmaking, so when he got this break in MPK, he recommended my name for the villain’s role."

He further recalled agreeing to do the role when Salman asked if he was interested. The actor mentioned that it was ‘tricky’ for him to do a negative role back then when he was a ‘flop hero’. Nevertheless, he had no inclinations to play a lead hero.

Advertisement

“So I took it on, but had never expected that it would be a new lease of life for my career and make me viable even 30 years later. I don't think even Salman had thought about it," he said.

The rise in Mohnish Bahl's professional career

Well, this was just a start of his flourishing career. His successful appearance in Maine Pyar Kiya was followed by classic films like Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Raja Hindustani, Baaghi, Krrish 3, Jai Ho and others.

Apart from TV shows he has worked in several successful TV shows including Sanjivani, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, Dill Mill Gayye, and others. He was last seen in the movie Panipat co-starring Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

Film offers declined due to Mohnish Bahl's television stints

Well, juggling between the television and film industry is not as easy as it may sound. Back in 2020, the actor revealed while speaking to Hindustan Times that he 'stopped' getting movie offers because people knew that he was successfully working on TV and there would be an issue with ‘flexibility’ and ‘availability of dates’.

Advertisement

In his personal life, Mohnish has been happily married to Aarti Bahl who is known as Ekta Sohini. The couple tied the knot on April 23, 1992. The couple has two daughters Pranutan Bahl and Krishaa Bahl.

Pranutan Bahl is an actress known for movies like Notebook and Helmet.

Which is your favorite work of Mohnish Bahl out of his illustrious career?

ALSO READ: Meet actor who left UPSC prep for films, worked with Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, disappeared after accident but made a solid comeback