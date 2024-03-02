Tiger Shroff celebrates birthday with paps in Mumbai and Jamnagar; cuts cake at airport

Bollywood star Tiger Shroff marked his 34th birthday on March 2, 2024, receiving warm wishes from co-star Akshay Kumar and close friend Disha Patani. Tiger was seen at the airport, where he had a birthday celebration, cutting cake with paparazzi on both Mumbai Airport and Jamnagar airports. The highlight of the day occurred when Tiger, leaving from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding fest, encountered Shraddha Kapoor at the airport. The two shared a heartfelt hug, creating a memorable Baghi union.

Tiger Shroff celebrates birthday with paps, meets Shraddha Kapoor

Tiger Shroff was captured at the airport en route to Jamnagar for the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Tiger indulged in a cake-cutting moment with paparazzi at both Mumbai and Jamnagar airport with paps, showcasing his trademark dapper style in a black T-shirt and charcoal black jeans. The airport encounter took an endearing turn when Tiger bumped into Shraddha Kapoor, who was returning from Jamnagar. The two stars shared a warm hug, creating a delightful moment.

Tiger Shroff on the work front

After Tiger's appearance in the sci-fi action film Ganapath, alongside Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan, which fell short at the box office, Tiger Shroff is preparing for Ali Abbas Zafar's action thriller Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, marking his first collaboration with Akshay Kumar. The star-studded cast includes Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, and Ronit Bose Roy. With intriguing promos and song releases, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has generated substantial anticipation. Scheduled for an April 11 release, coinciding with Eid. Tiger will also grace the screen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, adding more excitement to his upcoming projects.

Shraddha Kapoor on the work front

Shraddha Kapoor's latest appearance was in Luv Ranjan's romantic comedy Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, where she shared the screen with Ranbir Kapoor. Presently, she's engrossed in shooting for the comedy horror sequel Stree 2 alongside Rajkummar Rao. During a fan interaction session, Shraddha spilled the beans on her future projects, teasing audiences with hints about two exciting films. One delves into the realm of mythology, while the other explores the fascinating concept of time travel, promising a diverse and engaging cinematic experience from the talented actress.

