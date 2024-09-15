Kriti Sanon turns airport into ramp with head-to-toe Burberry look, ft chic pleated skirt, sleek trench coat, and bag worth Rs 2,31,238

Airport fashion has evolved over the years, not only becoming a concern for comfort but for style as well. And nobody does it as beautifully as Bollywood’s very own Kriti Sanon. She recently showcased audiences how to travel in style with a full-blown Burberry look, complete with a skirt and trench coat. Here’s how Kriti Sanon gives airport style a luxe touch that we need in our travel wardrobes.

Kriti opted for a black fitted top, which was quite the hero beneath a showstopping black trench coat. Well, it wasn’t any average trench coat; it was from the shelves of iconic brand Burberry with the brand’s signature check linings inside, giving a nod to the company’s heritage. The trench had lined pockets, ensuring practicality.

Kriti’s look will definitely make you move over basic skirts. Her mid-length pleated skirt from Burberry was a class act all on its own. Crafted from an Italian-woven wool blend, it was patterned with Burberry’s signature checks. The pleats added just the right amount of movement and grace, making it clear that Kriti wasn’t just traveling; she was making a statement.

The whole outfit was enhanced by long black-heeled boots, which provide drama and elegance. They were no ordinary boots; they were classy, trendy, and perfect for walking through the airport with style. The high heels made her walk with surety, attracting a question about whether it was true that comfort and beauty cannot exist together.

Advertisement

A perfect bag is an essential element of an airport appearance, and she demonstrated it by using her black Burberry bag worth ₹2,31,238. The purse was not an accessory; it was a statement item. It represented Kriti’s unrivaled taste and sharp eye for detail through its smooth design as well as luxury price tag.

The Mimi actress kept her accessories delicate but impactful. She opted for delicate chains and earrings that added a touch of elegance without overwhelming her look. Her black sunglasses were a perfect choice and made her look cool and collected.

Her makeup was all about radiant beauty. She chose a pink glossy lip that added a fresh touch, while her blushed cheeks and radiant skin made her glow. Her hair styled in waves and left open perfectly complemented her stylish vibe.

So, next time you are getting ready to fly, borrow a cue from Kriti Sanon and turn your airport appearance into runway-worthy attire. With an appropriate mix of conventional items and luxury brand names, as well as confidence, you will be stepping aboard planes like never before.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon’s casual black polo t-shirt with flared blue denim jeans look proves simplicity always slays