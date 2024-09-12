Keerthy Suresh's yellow kurta and churidar set worth Rs 93,500 is tradition, style, and glamor all wrapped into one

If there’s one thing we can count on Keerthy Suresh, it’s her unmatched ethnic fashion choices, and yesterday's look proved the same. The stunning pictures that the diva posted on Instagram had all the festive vibes we need for this season. The photos featured the actress wearing a yellow kurta and churidar set. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

Her outfit is from the shelves of the brand re-ceremonial. Her outfit consisted of a long, sleeveless kurta crafted from handwoven cotton and gold silk tissue, giving it a subtle shine that screams sophistication. The kurta, lined with intricate golden metal gota along the edges, added just the right amount of sparkle. And the round neckline? It was embellished with golden details that made the whole look pop. It’s safe to say that her look screams festive glam but makes it classy.

Paired with yellow churidar that also boasted similar golden metal gota, this set was pure sunshine on fabric. She draped a yellow Chanderi dupatta around her neck, which was the real stunner. It was hand-embroidered with glass beads and trimmed with golden metal gota; it added that extra touch of festive flair. It flowed beautifully with the overall look. Her kurta and churidar set comes with a price tag of Rs 93,500.

Let’s talk about Baby John’s actress accessories and glam, which took her look a notch up. For the perfect sparkle, she opted for golden chandelier earrings that added just the right amount of bling to complement her gold-embellished outfit. And because you can’t complete a look with killer footwear, she slipped into metallic heels, adding an extra dash of elegance.

Now let’s talk about that glam. Keerthy kept her makeup minimal yet stunning. She rocked a soft brown lipstick that gave her appearance some warmth, then teamed it with sleek eyeliner along with bronze eyeshadow so as to make her eyes shine. effectively. Her blushed cheeks gave her the perfect festive flush, while a tiny red bindi added a traditional touch that pulled the whole look together.

As for her hair, the actress styled it in a beautiful braid, accentuated with braid thread for that added ethnic charm. It’s a kind of look that perfectly blends simplicity and glam.

There is hardly anyone who does ethnic fashion with ease like Keerthy Suresh. From a simple yet elegant silk saree to a beautifully intricately designed kurta set, the actress is sure how to incorporate traditional wear in style and comfort when she has some of the most adorable outfits on. With every ethnic outfit she dons, she symbolizes that one doesn’t need to be over-the-top to leave a lasting impression. So if you are looking to glow this festive season, Keerthy’s look is the ultimate style inspiration.

