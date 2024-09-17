Kriti Sanon adds glamor to a muted look with a feathered trench coat and pants at the Burberry Show during London Fashion Week

When it comes to making a statement on the global fashion stage, few can do it quite like Kriti Sanon. On September 16, the Bollywood star turned heads at the Burberry show during London Fashion Week, held at an iconic theater, dressed in head-to-toe Burberry. And let’s just say, Kriti didn’t just attend the show—she became the show. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

Kriti Sanon looked both suave and comfortable in a form-fitting gray turtleneck. However, the pièce de résistance was the Burberry trench coat she draped over herself. This wasn’t just your everyday trench coat; it was far more fabulous. Burberry took it to the next level.

Her trench coat featured notch lapels and storm flaps, adding that extra bit of trench coat attitude, while a belt cinched at the waist to tie the whole look together. Burberry, classic? Absolutely. But what’s more? Large feathers were scattered across the sleeves of the coat, adding a high-fashion element that was truly impressive.

But wait—the Mimi actress wasn’t done with her outfit just yet. To complete her ensemble, she paired the trench coat with wide-leg pants in a matching muted shade, creating a monochromatic look that oozed high-fashion from every angle. And here’s where the magic really happened: the rolled hems of the pants revealed the iconic Burberry check, adding just the right amount of signature detail to her look, making it subtle but oh-so-satisfying.

Advertisement

With such a powerful outfit, the actress kept her accessories and makeup minimal yet impactful. Kriti wore golden hoop earrings for a touch of glamour, but they didn’t steal attention from her coat. She completed the look with black heeled boots, giving her outfit a sleek and contemporary vibe that suited the whimsical theme of the trench.

Her beauty look was also on point. Kriti opted for very natural makeup—slightly rosy cheeks and brown lipstick that didn’t detract from the overall clean look of the outfit. Her eyes were defined with kohl, her lashes coated with mascara, and her eyebrows groomed to perfection. She wore nude eyeshadow, giving her a sultry yet strong look that wasn’t overdone. A sleek bun, parted down the middle, pulled the whole look together, keeping the focus on the clothing and jewelry.

Her appearance struck the perfect balance between grace and sophisticated style. Not only did Kriti Sanon attend the Burberry show, but she also made it her own, proving once again that her style game is untouchable.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon amps up her fashion game with cherry red co-ord set that is perfect for lunch with your besties