Samantha Ruth Prabhu consistently wins our hearts with her stellar fashion sense. She recently gave us a glimpse of the same in a sassy blue and white outfit as she stepped out in Bandra, Mumbai. She slayed the look. By pairing in an oversized denim top, classy white pants, and amazing white flat slip-ons—Her outfit legit looked all things fabulous. We’re obsessed with her fashion game.

So, why don’t we have a look at her fierce blue-and-white hued fashion statement for a sizzling hot bowl of Samantha Ruth Prabhu-approved style statement?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu always prioritises comfort when it comes to creating her looks so that does not mean that they aren’t incredibly stylish. Her oversized blue-and-white outfit proved the same. It featured a stylish navy blue denim top with a high, sophisticated circular neckline with a V-shaped fiery and fashionable twist. This unique and oversized half-sleeved piece, known as the Rita top, was crafted perfectly out of a cotton blend by none other than Shona Joy. Its alluring design was also all things beyond amazing.

The top was tucked into white high-waisted pants that looked fabulous. The floor-length pants had a wide-legged silhouette that elevated the whole look, with a flared, bell-bottom-like twist at the edges, taking the look to the next level. Convenient pockets on both sides added a chic and practical element, making them perfect for any modern diva on the go.

Advertisement

But that’s not all; Samantha completed the look with flat white slip-on sandals, from DRKSHDW by Rick Owens, giving a rather casual yet street-style twist to the ensemble. They visibly matched her comfy pants, creating a harmonious effect for the whole outfit. This look proved that comfort and style can visibly go hand-in-hand, and we’re super impressed.

The Yashoda actress elevated her look with a minimalistic yet impactful twist with simply cool accessories. She wore edgy dark-tinted black sunglasses and classic Gen-Z-approved small gold hoop earrings. She also added a classy twist with matching rings on her fingers. These picks added to the look without stealing from it.

Regarding her new hairstyle, Samantha styled her luscious locks in a sleek and straight hairstyle with a new reddish-brown hue that perfectly complemented her classy outfit. These waves cascaded down her back and shoulders, with a side parting that framed her pretty face. We are obsessed with the new style.

Advertisement

Her natural-looking makeup was equally flawless, featuring a radiant base for a fresh-faced look, subtly blushed-up cheeks, and a pretty pink lip tint with a bit of sheen to nourish her lips. This makeup choice highlighted her natural beauty and inner glow. We loved her overall modern and mesmerizing ensemble.

What did you think of Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s latest oversized denim top with white pants look? Are you feeling inspired? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

ALSO READ: Disha Patani’s red corseted mini dress is a fiery and fashionable pick for your next date night