Kriti Sanon was seen stepping out in Mumbai, last evening. She kept her look comfortable, minimalistic, and oh-so-simple for the occasion with blue-hued denim jeans and a matching short black T-shirt that looked amazing while helping her flaunt her well-toned figure. This outfit proved that the actress can look amazing in everything she chooses to wear.

In fact, Kriti Sanon’s simplistic look allowed her inner radiance and natural beauty to shine through. Let’s just zoom right in and take a proper look at the Crew actress’ casual blue and black-hued ensemble for some major inspiration.

Kriti Sanon is known as one actress who always keeps it simple yet manages to leave us astonished with the result of the outfit that she actually serves. One such look was her latest blue and black-hued ensemble. The stylish outfit was kept very simple with a rather short black polo T-shirt that had a formal collared neckline with a V-shaped slightly sultry twist, which was lined with a white border.

The fitted silhouette of the half-sleeved T-shirt also helped the Dilwale actress flaunt her oh-so-toned frame, making us fall head-over-heels in love with her curves and the Kriti Sanon style. Keeping it basic, she paired this look with a high-waisted and floor-length pair of jeans that look just great with the black T-shirt. They also had a contrasting wide-legged silhouette that ended up creating a balanced look. This is incredibly inspiring.

This also made her shaded denim jeans super comfortable to wear, making her outfit both aesthetic and awesome to wear. The denim wonder also had a flared design at the edges of the jeans, giving it a very fashionable twist, and elevating the look. It's quite safe to say that this Kriti Sanon look proved the fact that even the simplest pics can actually end up creating the sassiest outfit. We also love the fact that she totally made a case for basic wear and simplicity with this one—We’re taking notes right here!

Sanon accessorized her outfit with minimalistic accessories like off-white Christian Dior Every-d Slides, approximately worth Rs. 82,505 with contrasting black embossed Christian Dior Paris signature on them. These lambskin leather sliders, crafted in Italy, a durable and comfortable to wear. She also added a ring on her finger. These simple choices perfectly elevated her outfit without actually stealing focus from the same. These played very well with the casual aesthetic of her latest look.

Meanwhile, Kriti also chose to leave her dark tresses open and styled them into a sleek and straight hairstyle. Further, this simply elegant and manageable hairstyle with a middle parting also framed her face. It also allowed her luscious locks to flow freely at the back and down her shoulders. It also went very well with her casual Kriti Sanon black outfit.

Lastly, let’s talk about the Mimi actress’ makeup look, with slightly blushed cheeks and mascara-laden eyelashes, she went for a very natural look for the occasion. She also added some lipgloss with a light sheen for nourished lips. Her natural beauty won all our attention. We definitely adore the diva’s basic and beautiful look.

So, what did you think of Kriti Sanon’s black T-shirt and blue jeans casual outfit? Are you feeling inspired by the Kriti Sanon fashion style? Please leave a comment below to share thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

