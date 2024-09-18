Alia Bhatt and Diljit Dosanjh’s contrasting ensembles from Jigra’s Chal Kudiye song is cool vs crisp

Alia Bhatt is back at it, but this time she isn’t simply giving out beautiful vocals with Diljit Dosanjh in their latest track Chal Kudiye from her forthcoming movie Jigra – but also serving a fashion moment in T-shirt and cargo trousers that’s all about laid back coolness. For those of you who have ever thought about how one can merge casual and cool, Alia’s outfit in this track is your ultimate style inspiration.

For this video, Alia ditches high fashion for something much more relatable and effortlessly stylish. She rocks a black half-sleeve t-shirt with a classic crew neck. But this isn’t just any tee—it features an adorable doodle of a brother and sister, a nod to the film’s focus on sibling relationships. This charming detail not only adds a personal touch but also sets the tone for the song's playful vibe.

The Jigra actress pairs the statement tee with denim cargo pants that are a style win. The relaxed nature of the t-shirt is complemented by the wide-leg cut and handy pockets of the pants. The cargo pants add a touch of rugged utility that offsets the playful print on the t-shirt through their functional design.

But Alia didn’t stop there—she kicked things up a notch with bold yellow Converse shoes that added a bright pop of color to her otherwise neutral ensemble. Her accessories were minimal but effective. She opted for silver finger rings and small golden hoop earrings, giving her look just the right amount of sparkle without going overboard.

Her makeup was refreshingly natural, enhancing her features with nude eyeshadow, slightly blushed cheeks, and nude lips. Her arched brows added a polished touch, while her short, straight hair, left open, kept things casual and fuss-free.

In this video, Diljit opted for a trendy all-white outfit that showcases his fashion sense. He wore a classic white tee and layered it with a white jacket, making the monochromatic outfit bolder and adding some depth. His loose-fitting pants contributed to his casual yet elegant look, helping him stand out from Alia while keeping his appearance current and chic.

The whole outfit would remain incomplete without one of Diljit’s trademarks - the white turban that brings harmony to the entire look.

Alia has a casually quirky look in black t-shirt, cargo pants and yellow Converse shoes, while Diljit goes for an elevated look in white. Together, their contrasting looks make for a perfect visual dynamic in the song- Alia’s playful energy balanced by Diljit’s crisp, minimalist approach.

