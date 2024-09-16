Keerthy Suresh's quirky Kasavu saree adorned with banana chips motifs for Onam grabbing all our attention

Keerthy Suresh just gave us another reason to swoon over her classic style. Yesterday, 16th September, she celebrated Onam with her family, and let us tell you that she was a vision in a white saree. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit which showed us how to keep it festive yet oh so fashionable.

Keerthy was dressed in a stunning Kasavu saree from the brand Pranaah by Poornima Indrajith and it wasn’t just any saree. The saree had a handwoven gold zari border with intricate festive-inspired motifs like banana leaves, banana chips, kheer, etc. that screamed Onam vibes. The saree had a gold and white color combo which made sure that all eyes were on Keerthy without lifting a finger.

She paired the pristine, handwoven gold zari-bordered saree with a bright yellow blouse that added the perfect pop of sunshine to her look. Her yellow half-sleeved blouse had intricate embroidery of the same motifs found on her saree, creating a beautifully cohesive vibe.

The round neckline of the blouse added a subtle touch of simplicity, balancing the intricate details of the ensemble. It's like she bottled up the essence of Onam which was bright, festive, and full of traditional charm.

Of course, no festive look is complete without accessories, and Keerthy took hers to the next level. She paired her saree with statement silver jhumkas that brought a bold, modern edge to the otherwise traditional attire. A classy wristwatch added an element of functionality. She topped her look with a pair of black sunglasses.

Her makeup was soft glam par excellence. She opted for a simple yet fresh look. She opted for nude lips with gloss, eyes rimmed with kohl, and just a pinch of mascara on them, also there is nude eye shadow and feathered brows which made her look very natural. She opted for side-parted hair which finished her look.

To sum this up, Keerthy’s Onam look is not just traditional, it's proof that festive dressing can be as exciting, trendy, and glamorous as anyone could think of. Be it her bright yellow blouse, the glamour of the jhumkas, or the cool black sunglasses, she managed to make everything seem cool while keeping the look relatively uncluttered.

If you need some festive inspiration, then look no further. From now on, Keerthy Suresh has set the bench for fashion this season.

