Bigg Boss OTT 3 is entertaining the viewers with its drama, revelations and fights. The show has been getting more interesting with each passing day. In yesterday's episode (July 23), Ranvir Shorey called Sana Makbul a ‘vamp’ for not apologizing to Bigg Boss.

Ranvir Shorey slams Sana Makbul as house villain on Bigg Boss OTT 3

After the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Bigg Boss chose Sana Makbul as the new 'Baaharwala' or 'Janta Ka Agent'. However, Sana violated a rule by hinting to Vishal Pandey about her new role. As a punishment, Bigg Boss punished the housemates by discontinuing the gas supply in the house.

Armaan Malik asked Ranvir Shorey to help mediate the situation with Sana. Ranvir refused, stating, “Mere saath uske baare mein baat hi mat kara karo. I don’t like her. (Don't talk to me about her. I don’t like her).” Armaan said, “Sir, khana ho jayega na, agar vo bolegi toh chala denge gas ye. (Sir, we will get food; if she says so, we'll turn on the gas.)”

Armaan suggested that apologizing might restore the gas supply, but Ranvir remained adamant, calling Sana selfish and a ‘gone case.’

Ranvir said, “Uske andar vo hai hi nahi. Uske andar hai mai selfish hu or ye bol do ki mai selfish hu toh theek ho jata hai sab. (She doesn't have it in her. What she has is 'I am selfish,' and if she says 'I am selfish,' then everything is fine).”

Advertisement

He added, “Uske baare mein mere se baat hi mat kara karo. Samajhlo, mere liye vo gone case hai (Don't talk to me about her. Understand, for me, she's a gone case).”

Ranvir added, “Mujhe pata nahi vo yahan tikki kaise hui hai, vo issi liye hai kyuki logon ko villain koi chahiye hota hai bas vo hai. (I don't know how she has stayed here, it's because people need a villain, and that's what she is).”

He further added, “Mere liye ghar ki villain vahi hai, vamp. Vo 2-3 usne bathaye huye hai apne paas daane diye huye (For me, she's the house villain, the vamp. She has kept 2-3 people close to her).”

More about Bigg Boss OTT 3

Hosted by Anil Kapoor, Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 features celebrities and personalities from different backgrounds.

After Sana Sultan and Adnaan Shaikh’s elimination, the remaining contestants include Armaan Malik, Kritika Malik, Naezy, Shivani Kumari, Sana Makbul, Vishal Pandey, Sai Ketan Rao, and Lovekesh Kataria.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Krushna Abhishek-Kashmera Shah Anniversary Special: From secret wedlock to welcoming twins