Citadel: Honey Bunny Success Bash: Varun Dhawan comes with wife Natasha Dalal; Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Wamiqa Gabbi & others raise temperature
After the success of Citadel: Honey Bunny, the team hosted a start-studded bash in Mumbai. The event was attended by lead stars Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu along with Natasha Dalal and many others.
Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu featured in the Hindi spin-off of the American television series, Citadel. Ever since the TV series premiered on Prime Video, their fans have been going gaga over their performances. After weeks of the show’s release, the team hosted a star-studded gala in Mumbai to celebrate Citadel: Honey Bunny’s success. The event was attended by Varun, Samantha, Natasha Dalal, Wamiqa Gabbi, and many other B-town stars.
On November 28, several Bollywood celebs gathered together at a popular diner in Mumbai to raise a toast for the team of Citadel: Honey Bunny. At the success bash, Varun Dhawan made a stylish appearance in a bright blue t-shirt which he paired with a black jacket and beige pants. He arrived at the event with his wife Natasha Dalal.
His co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu also made a stunning entry at the soiree. For the happening night, the popular South Indian actress got dressed in a pair of black pants which she styled with a blingy beige top. She left her red hair open and wore minimal makeup for the gathering. The Family Man: Season 2 actress amped up her look with high heels and an expensive handbag.
Check it out:
To show their support for the team, actresses Wamiqa Gabbi and Mrunal Thakur also made stylish entries at the event. For the night, the Khufiya actress chose a simple yet stylish little black dress which she paired with matching high heels. Gabbi styled her curly hair open and pinned red roses on one side of her hair.
Mrunal also didn’t disappoint the fashion police. The Jersey actress arrived donning a comfortable pair of flared pants in burgundy and black bodysuit. She completed her look with black high heels, a burgundy bag, and her sweet smile.
Check it out:
Moments later, actress Nimrat Kaur joined the team at the event. The Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video actress sported an all-black ensemble that featured a floor-length gown, high heels, and a matching bag. She was joined by Stree 2 actor Abhishek Banerjee who also looked fashionable at the success party.
Check it out:
Others who attended the event were Mukesh Chhabra, director duo Raj & DK, Jaideep Ahlawat, Mihir Ahuja, Saqib Saleem, Maniesh Paul and more.
