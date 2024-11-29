Not Alia Bhatt or Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan calls Citadel: Honey Bunny actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu ‘best co-star evaaaaaaa’
Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently dropped inside images from Citadel: Honey Bunny's success bash. Her co-star Varun Dhawan called her the 'best co-star' ever.
Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared the screen in the TV series Citadel: Honey Bunny. Soon after the spy action web show was released on Prime Video, several positive reviews started pouring it, making it a successful venture. To celebrate the milestone, the team hosted a success bash on November 28. After the event, Samantha dropped unseen glimpses from the gala with Varun calling her ‘the best co-star evaaaaaaa.’
Samantha Ruth Prabhu, along with Varun Dhawan, Wamiqa Gabbi, Karan Johar, Mrunal Thakur, director duo Raj & DK, and many other B-town stars attended the success bash of Citadel: Honey Bunny. Nearly an hour ago, the The Family Man: Season 2 actress took to her Instagram and dropped some inside photos from the star-studded celebration.
The photo album opens with the lead actors, Samantha and Varun, who can be seen posing with writer Sita R. Menon and directors of the TV series Raj & DK. It was followed by a group photo with the hardworking team. The following image showcases all of them having a blast during the cake-cutting ceremony.
Sharing the pictures, the actress penned, “A beautiful evening spent with the loveliest people, my heart overflowing with gratitude. #CitadelHoneyBunny.”
Take a look:
Soon after, the Badrinath Ki Dulhania actor took to the comments section and called her “The best Co star evaaaaaaa.” From their official IG handle, Raj & DK penned, “Finally we get to celebrate after a long hard journey! You’ve been amazing!!”
Take a look:
For the unknown, Citadel: Honey Bunny is the Hindi spin-off to the American television series Citadel. The Indian TV series also stars Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Sikandar Kher, Saqib Saleem, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Singh Parihar, and Thalaivaasal Vijay. And was released on November 6, 2024.
On the other hand, the original action-spy drama features Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra, Stanley Tucci, and Lesley Manville in crucial roles.
