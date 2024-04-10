WATCH: Alia Bhatt's mimic gifts herself brand new Toyota Hyryder worth Rs 20 lakhs; netizens react

Alia Bhatt's mimic Chandni Bhabhda enjoys a huge social media fan following. The mimicry artist has won several hearts with her talent, which has helped her establish herself as one of the most popular Instagram influencers. The latest update is that Chandni has bought herself a brand-new Toyota Hyryder.

Alia Bhatt's mimic Chandni Bhabhda gifts herself a brand-new Toyota Hyryder

Chandni Bhabhda gained fame on social media with viral videos in which she mimicked Alia Bhatt. The mimicry artist has now gifted herself a brand-new Toyota Hyryder worth Rs 20 lakhs. Chandni took to Instagram and posted a series of pictures and videos posing with the car and participating in its welcome pooja. In one of the videos, she can also be seen doing a welcome ritual for the car.

Captioning the post, she wrote, "Pingu aur meri pehli Gaadi (face with heart eyes emoji) Balance sheet tally kar rahi hoon Asset + Liability ke sath (Pingu and my first car. Tallying my balance sheet with asset + liability) Welcome Home Beautyyyy," along with multiple emojis.

Her comments section was flooded with beautiful comments from fans and industry friends. "Congratulations Chandni (face with heart eyes emoji) Greater achievements ahead (clapping hands emoji)" wrote a follower. Another one commented, "YAYYYYYY congratulations chandniii."

Alia Bhatt's work front

Alia Bhatt made her debut in the American film industry last year with Netflix's Heart of Stone, which also starred Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. The actress is now gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Jigra. Directed by Vasan Bala and jointly produced under the banners of Alia’s Eternal Sunshine Productions and Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the film is based on a sibling relationship and also stars Vedang Raina.

Alia has also entered the YRF Spy Universe, as she will be headlining the upcoming YRF biggie as a spy. The film will also have Sharvari Wagh in a pivotal role, and Bobby Deol will join as an antagonist. Apart from that, she will also reunite with her Gangubai Kathiawadi director, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, for the epic saga Love & War. The upcoming ambitious film of SLB will have her alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal and is slated to release on Christmas 2025.

