WATCH: Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan, and Arhaan Khan enjoy delightful family dinner together

The newlyweds Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan have quickly become paparazzi favorites, often seen together on romantic outings, movie nights, and airport visits. Today, the couple, deeply in love, stepped out in the city for a dinner date, joined by Arbaaz's son, Arhaan Khan, from his previous marriage to Malaika Arora.

The trio's outing caught the attention of the paparazzi, who engaged in a lively interaction with Arhaan. His infectious enthusiasm and playful banter charmed everyone present,

Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan and Arhaan Khan strike a pose together

On Saturday evening, Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan, and Arhaan Khan indulged in some quality family time over dinner. As they emerged from the restaurant, the paparazzi greeted them with requests for a quick photo. With warmth and amiability, the trio obliged. Inside their stylish car, Arhaan took the wheel while Sshura settled in beside him, and Arbaaz relaxed in the backseat.

Amidst the camera flashes, the atmosphere was light-hearted, with laughter filling the air. The photographers playfully asked Arhaan to honk the horn, and with a grin, he complied not just once but three times, adding a touch of fun to the evening.

Take a look:

The paparazzi ask Sshura Khan not to hurry away

Earlier today, the Hulchul actor and his wife were spotted exiting a local cafe, catching the attention of the paparazzi. Despite her usual shyness towards photographers, Sshura was urged by them not to run away this time, with one of them humorously pleading, "Mam, aaj bhaagna mat" (Ma'am, please don't run away today). Throughout the encounter, Sshura sought support from Arbaaz, glancing at him for reassurance. The couple shared a light-hearted exchange with the paparazzi, engaging in a friendly banter over the 'chappal trend'.

When Arhaan Khan played the guitar at Arbaaz Khan's wedding

In December 2023, Arbaaz entered his second marriage, exchanging vows with makeup artist Sshura Khan. Arhaan showcased his musical talents during the wedding festivities by playing the guitar, captivating the audience, and earning accolades online.

Furthermore, Arhaan made headlines once again for embracing the holiday spirit and celebrating Christmas with his mother, Malaika Arora. His joyful participation in the festivities resonated with many, showcasing his close bond with both his parents during special occasions.

