WATCH: Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul drop dreamy glimpses from wedding on 1st anniversary; pen romantic note

Indian cricketer KL Rahul and actress Athiya Shetty are one of the most loved couples in B-town. The couple often shares pictures and videos of themselves on social media, which receive a lot of love from their fans and followers. Today, January 23, 2024, they are celebrating their first marriage anniversary, and a while ago, the couple dropped dreamy glimpses from their wedding along with a romantic note.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's dreamy wedding glimpses are all things romantic

Taking to their Instagram accounts, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul made a collaborative post to celebrate their first marriage anniversary. They shared some unseen glimpses from their wedding and the couple can be seen embracing love for each other in the adorable video. One of the clips also shows their fun moment from the Haldi ceremony. In the video, Athiya and Rahul look deeply in love.

Sharing the video, they wrote, "Finding you was like coming home (infinite)" Have a look:

On the other hand, Suniel Shetty took to his Instagram handle and shared an adorable photograph of his daughter and son-in-law Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul on the couple’s first wedding anniversary. The veteran actor shared the post along with the caption, “Happy first anniversary bachchas (accompanied by black heart and nazar amulet emoji).”

Athiya Shetty’s brother Ahan Shetty also shared an unseen picture from their dreamy wedding. “How time flies! Happy 1 year anniversary,” he wrote alongside the post.

More about Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul

For the uninitiated, Athiya and KL Rahul tied the knot on January 23 this year in a private ceremony held at her father, Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala. The couple was in a relationship for about four years before deciding to take the next step and get married. Since their marriage, they have been spotted together in public on many occasions and often they share adorable pictures of themselves on social media, giving glimpses of their happy journey together.

Athiya stepped into the glitzy world of Bollywood with Hero (2015) co-starring Sooraj Pancholi. After that, she featured in films like Mubarakan, and Motichoor Chaknachoor amongst others.

