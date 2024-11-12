WATCH: Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover’s daughter Devi turns 2; little munchkin singing is cutest thing on internet today

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover’s little munchkin, Devi Basu Singh Grover, turned 2 on November 12, 2024. The Dhoom actress often shares adorable pictures and videos of her daughter, and there’s no denying that Devi is her "pure joy." To celebrate her daughter’s birthday, Basu shared a joint post with her husband, where Devi can be heard singing and it’s hands down the cutest thing on the internet today!

In the video, Devi is dressed in a beautiful white dress and looks absolutely adorable. Bipasha Basu is trying to film her, while the little munchkin is heard saying "mommy" and singing in her sweet, gibberish voice.

The post read, "No idea how time flew... Today Devi is 2 She is pure Joy Thank you all for sending her so much love and warm wishes, Durga Durga".

Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu welcomed their daughter, Devi, in 2022, nearly six years after they married in April 2016. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Karan Singh Grover revealed that, when Devi was only 14 months old, she had already faced significant health challenges, including being born with two holes in her heart, which required open-heart surgery.

When asked about how he and Bipasha supported each other through such a challenging period, Karan explained that they hadn’t known about Devi's condition until the third day after her birth.

The Fighter actor expressed that being a parent requires immense strength and shared his deep respect for all parents, describing the experience as extremely difficult. Karan admired his daughter’s strength, describing her as a true fighter. He noted that she bears a long scar from her chest to her stomach, a mark of her resilience.

He reflected that whatever achievements people strive for pale in comparison to what Devi and her mother, Bipasha Basu, have endured. He shared that nothing in his own life has been as profound as this experience and that his daughter has proven her strength.

On the work front, Grover was last seen in Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone among others.

