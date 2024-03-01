WATCH: Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh make stylish entry in Jamnagar; soon-to-be father dances in joy

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh delighted their fans by announcing that they are expecting their first child, due in September 2024. Following the announcement, the couple made their first public appearance together as they headed to attend the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar.

Upon their arrival, they were greeted by enthusiastic paparazzi, who captured the moment with excitement. Unable to contain his joy, Ranveer broke into a spontaneous dance, adding to the celebratory atmosphere.

Ranveer Singh expresses his joy with a happy dance

In a widely circulated video on social media, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are seen stepping out of the Jamnagar airport. Both adorned in elegant white attire, they gracefully walked hand-in-hand, drawing attention from the awaiting paparazzi.

As they emerged, the couple was warmly greeted and congratulated by the photographers for their upcoming parenthood. Brimming with excitement, Ranveer couldn't contain his joy and broke into a spontaneous dance, showcasing his happiness for all to see.

Take a look:

In yet another video, the couple is seen surrounded by a massive crowd of fans and paparazzi at the airport, all eager to congratulate them on their pregnancy announcement. Despite the chaotic scene, the Simmba actor took on the role of a protective husband, ensuring Deepika's safety as they made their way through the throng towards their awaiting car. His gesture exemplified the epitome of husband goals, garnering admiration from onlookers.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's work front

Ranveer and Deepika are all set to star in Singham Again, a cop movie helmed by Rohit Shetty. It will be interesting to see if the pair will share the screen space in this film. The action-packed movie boasts a star-studded cast featuring Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, and others.

In addition to this thrilling project, Ranveer is also gearing up for the much-anticipated Don 3 alongside Kiara Advani, while Deepika is awaiting the release of Kalki 2898 AD, a futuristic sci-fi adventure featuring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani.

