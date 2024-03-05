WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan leave Jamnagar with their children Suhana, Aryan and AbRam

The past weekend witnessed a splendid affair as the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and his fiancée Radhika Merchant unfolded in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The joyous occasion saw the entire film fraternity coming together, and as the festivities came to a close, stars started bidding adieu to the venue. In the early morning hours, the paparazzi captured Shah Rukh Khan with his wife Gauri Khan and their children Suhana, Aryan, and AbRam, alongside Shanaya Kapoor, as they departed from the Jamnagar airport.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan spotted with Suhana, Aryan, AbRam at Jamnagar airport

On March 5th, the departure of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan from Jamnagar marked the end of a memorable celebration. The couple, accompanied by their three children - Suhana, Aryan, and AbRam - looked effortlessly stylish as they prepared to head back to Mumbai. Joining them were SRK's manager, Pooja Dadlani, and Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor. With their chic yet casual attire, all of them made quite a fashionable statement as they swiftly entered the airport premises. Take a closer look.

After the third day of festivities, many guests, including the Bachchan family and Sanjay Dutt, bid farewell to the celebrations. Others, like Mira Rajput Kapoor with her kids, Kareena Kapoor Khan with her family, and Sonam Kapoor, departed on March 4th, marking the end of the grand event.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebration was nothing short of a spectacle. It spanned three exhilarating days from March 1st to 3rd. From the electrifying beats of Rihanna's concert to the magical melodies of Diljit Dosanjh, each moment was filled with vibrant energy and boundless joy. Amidst thrilling jungle safaris and mesmerizing performances, guests were treated to an unforgettable experience. From the guests to the fans who enjoyed the celebration from the comfort of their homes, now everyone eagerly anticipates the grand wedding day scheduled for the month of July. Stay tuned!

