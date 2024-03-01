WATCH: Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor, Ananya-Aditya Roy Kapur and more leave for Jamnagar

Anant Ambani and his fiancée, Radhika Merchant, are gearing up to step into a new phase of life with their upcoming wedding. The pre-wedding festivities are all set to kick off this weekend in Jamnagar, Gujarat, a place holding sentimental value for the Ambani clan. Spanning three days, the grand celebration is expected to attract a star-studded guest list, featuring high-profile names and celebrities from the entertainment world. The ambiance is charged with excitement as the couple prepares for a joyous occasion surrounded by family and renowned personalities, making it a memorable start to their journey together.

Celebs leaving for Jamnagar

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were seen departing for the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The couple looked stunning as they were spotted at the airport.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday

Rumored couple Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday were seen departing for Jamnagar for the pre-wedding celebration of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar heads to Jamnagar to partake in the wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, accompanied by Taimur and Ibrahim, were seen at the airport, heading to Jamnagar. They were joined by Khushi Kapoor.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan joyfully posed for the photographers while departing for Jamnagar.

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza were photographed at the airport as they departed for the pre-wedding festivities of Anant and Radhika.

Varun Dhawan

Soon-to-be dad Varun Dhawan happily posed for paparazzi as he was seen leaving for Jamnagar.

Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor graciously posed and waved to the media as he was seen departing for Jamnagar.

Karisma Kapoor and Sonali Bendre

Karisma Kapoor and Sonali Bendre were also spotted leaving for Jamnagar.

Madhuri Dixt with Husband

Madhuri Dixit Nene and her husband were also seen at the airport, heading to Jamnagar.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor posed for the paparazzi, exuding uber-cool vibes, as she was seen leaving for Jamnagar.

Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgn and Aaman Devgn

Ajay Devgn, Aaman Devgn, and Nysa Devgn, were seen at the airport, en route to Jamnagar for the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Navya Naveli Nanda

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, was also seen at the airport, departing for Jamnagar.

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant initiated their celebrations with a positive gesture, conducting Anna Seva in Jogwad village near Reliance Township, Jamnagar, Gujarat. Preceding this, the couple participated in the traditional Lagan Lakhvanu ceremony, a customary Gujarati practice where the wedding invitation, Kankotri, is presented to deities, symbolizing a sacred plea for blessings on their upcoming union. These culturally rich festivities took place at the extensive Ambani farmhouse in Jamnagar, embodying the spirit of Gujarat. The couple's journey into marital bliss commenced with these rituals, blending tradition and celebration in the picturesque setting of Jamnagar.

