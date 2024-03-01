Did Rihanna charge THIS much amount for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities? Deets inside

Renowned pop sensation Rihanna, known for her dynamic stage presence and infrequent private appearances, is set to dazzle at the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. According to a recent report by India Today, her compensation for the performance is an impressive sum and will surely leave you in shock. The festivities commence today, March 1, with the enchanting event titled 'An evening in Everland.'

Rihanna charged this much amount for Radhika-Anant pre wedding fest

According to reports from India Today, Rihanna's compensation for the upcoming performance at the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant pre-wedding celebrations falls within the impressive range of $8-$9 million (Rs 66 to 74 crore). The festivities are scheduled to commence on March 1 with the grand event titled 'An evening in Everland.' The acclaimed singer, along with her troupe, arrived in Gujarat's Jamnagar on February 29, capturing attention as she made her way out of the airport.

Rihanna is set to deliver a spectacular performance, featuring a large set comprising a medley of her songs, including solo hits like Diamonds. Notably, a significant portion of the expenses for her gig is allocated to transporting her stage equipment and managing outfit changes for both herself and her background singers.

This isn't the first time an international music icon graces an Ambani wedding stage. In 2018, Beyoncé performed at Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s sangeet, with rumors suggesting she received a substantial payment of close to $4 million (Rs 33 crore).

Other celebs to perform at Radhika-Anant pre wedding fest

In addition to Rihanna, a multitude of other celebrities are set to grace Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding festivities. The star-studded lineup includes Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh and magician David Blaine. The musical extravaganza will also showcase the talents of renowned Indian artists such as Arijit Singh, Pritam, Hariharan, Ajay-Atul, and Diljit Dosanjh. Adding a touch of business glamour, reports indicate the presence of top executives like Morgan Stanley CEO Ted Pick, Disney CEO Bob Iger, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, Adnoc CEO Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, and EL Rothschild chair Lynn Forester de Rothschild at the upcoming pre-wedding celebrations.

Bollywood celebs arrive in Jamnagar for Anant-Radhika's pre wedding

Jamnagar, Gujarat witnessed the influx of Bollywood luminaries for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations. Shah Rukh Khan, along with his family—wife Gauri Khan, daughter Suhana, and sons Aryan and AbRam—added a touch of grace as they elegantly arrived in stylish cars. The star-studded gathering included power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, accompanied by Raha and Neetu Kapoor, Salman Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone. Rani Mukerji, Manish Malhotra, and Manushi Chhillar also graced the festivities, contributing to the glamour and excitement surrounding Anant and Radhika's upcoming nuptials.

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant pre wedding fest

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant commenced their festivities with a positive gesture—conducting Anna Seva in Jogwad village near Reliance Township, Jamnagar, Gujarat. Prior to this, the couple engaged in the traditional Lagan Lakhvanu ceremony, a customary Gujarati practice involving the presentation of the wedding invitation, Kankotri, to the deities, signifying a sacred invocation for blessings on their impending union. The cultural-rich festivities unfolded at the expansive Ambani farmhouse in Jamnagar, capturing the essence of Gujarat.

