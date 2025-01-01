What to watch this weekend on OTT and in Theaters from Jan 3 to 5: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone’s Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani re-release to All We Imagine As Light

This upcoming weekend is filled with exciting movie re-releases and new shows. The list is unmissable: from Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani re-releasing in theaters to Payal Kapadia's award-winning movie All We Imagine As Light on OTT, new shows and movies are being released this weekend.

Pinkvilla has curated a list of upcoming movies to binge-watch this weekend. Have a look:

Available on the big screen

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani re-release

The creators of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani delighted fans with the news of its re-release. Dharma Productions' official social media accounts posted a collage showcasing iconic scenes from the film, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin, and Aditya Roy Kapur.

The poster said, “The gang is back,” and “Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Re-releasing on 3rd January, 2025.” It also revealed that the film will be available at select cinemas across India and the UK.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is considered a cult classic, cherished by audiences for its engaging storyline, stellar performances, the sizzling chemistry between the lead actors, memorable music, and its overall feel-good atmosphere.

Available on OTT

Disney Plus Hotstar

All We Imagine As Light

The Cannes Grand Prix-winning film All We Imagine As Light, directed by Payal Kapadia, made its debut in Indian theaters with a limited release in Kerala in September 2024. Now, the movie is set to make its way to streaming platforms.

Disney+ Hotstar confirmed the film's online release on January 3, 2025, through an official post.

Along with the announcement, the platform included the caption: “Festival de Cannes Grand Prix Winner 2024 & with 2 Golden Globe Nominations - Payal Kapadia’s masterpiece All We Imagine As Light will stream on Disney+ Hotstar on Jan 3. A movie you can’t miss!”

Gunaah Season 2

Fans of thrilling, action-packed drama can celebrate as Gunaah returns with its second season on January 3, 2025. This Hindi web series, blending crime and suspense, stars Gashmeer Mahajani and Surbhi Jyoti in key roles.

The storyline delves into dark secrets, moral dilemmas, and high-pressure scenarios. Directed by Anil Senior, Season 2 is set to escalate the action and suspense, ensuring that viewers remain captivated and on the edge of their seats.

