Year Ender 2024: 7 biggest comebacks and debuts of the year; Fardeen Khan to Pratibha Ranta and more

2024 has been a year full of surprises in Bollywood, with some much-anticipated debuts and comebacks. From familiar faces returning to the spotlight to fresh talent making their mark, this year has brought a wave of excitement for film enthusiasts. Let's take a look at the 7 most talked-about debuts and comebacks that captured the audience's attention!

7 biggest comebacks and debuts of the year

1. Fardeen Khan

After a long break, Fardeen Khan made a grand comeback in 2024 with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi. His return excited fans, showcasing his versatility in the series set against pre-independence India, where he re-establishes himself as a prominent Bollywood figure.

2. Pratibha Ranta

In 2024, Pratibha Ranta made a stunning Bollywood debut with the critically acclaimed film Laapataa Ladies, which became India’s official Oscar entry. Portraying Jaya, her performance stood out for its depth and emotional complexity, earning her recognition in the industry. Her ability to bring the character to life in a realistic, relatable manner impressed both critics and audiences alike.

3. Junaid Khan

Junaid Khan, son of superstar Aamir Khan, stepped into Bollywood with his debut film Maharaj in 2024. This period drama, which follows the story of a journalist, gave Junaid the opportunity to showcase his acting chops.

His performance as Karsandas Mulji was nuanced, bringing both strength and sensitivity to the role. The film garnered significant attention for his acting, and fans were eager to see him step out of his father’s shadow and make his own mark in the industry.

4. Lakshya

Lakshya, a popular television actor, made his Bollywood debut in 2024 with the action-packed thriller Kill. His transition from television to films was smooth, as he brought intense energy and a strong presence to the screen. In the movie, he played a fierce action hero, earning praise for his physical transformation and ability to perform high-octane action sequences.

The movie had its world premiere at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival, further solidifying Lakshya’s status as a potential Bollywood action star.

5. Nitanshi Goel

After her successful career as a child artist, Nitanshi Goel made her long-awaited transition to leading roles in the 2024 film Laapataa Ladies. Her portrayal of Phool Kumari, a young girl in a rural setting, was heartfelt and natural. Her performance brought a unique charm to the film, showcasing her ability to convey emotion subtly.

Laapataa Ladies was a critical success, and Nitanshi’s presence in the film was praised for its maturity and depth. Her debut in a significant role marks a new chapter in her career, with audiences excited to see more of her in the future.

6. Anjini Dhawan

Anjini Dhawan, niece of actor Varun Dhawan, made her Bollywood debut in the 2024 series Binny And Family. The series, which tells the story of a young girl’s journey through family dynamics, featured Anjini in a lead role that showcased her natural acting talent.

Her portrayal of Binny, a vibrant and energetic character, was praised for its authenticity and relatability. Anjini’s performance in Binny And Family marked her entry into the industry with great success.

7. Pashmina Roshan

Pashmina Roshan, cousin of superstar Hrithik Roshan, made her much-awaited Bollywood debut in the 2024 romantic comedy Ishq Vishk Rebound. The film, which explores love, relationships, and coming-of-age struggles, saw Pashmina shine with her refreshing screen presence.

Her portrayal of a relatable, modern woman struck a chord with audiences, earning her praise for her charm and natural acting. Pashmina’s debut has sparked a lot of excitement, and many are eagerly anticipating her future projects in Bollywood.

Whether it's the return of seasoned stars like Fardeen Khan or the fresh energy brought by debutants like Pratibha Ranta, 2024 has proven to be a year of remarkable talent. These debuts and comebacks have definitely set the stage for a thrilling year ahead in Bollywood.

