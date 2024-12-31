Year Ender 2024 POLL: 9 beach looks that took our breath away; Kareena Kapoor Khan to Janhvi Kapoor VOTE for your favorite

Bollywood celebrities never fail to make a style statement, be it during casual outings, vacations, or events. In 2024, many actors served looks during their beach getaways. From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor to Ananya Panday, these stars took our breath away. In this year ender piece, check out some of the most stunning beach looks of 2024. And then, you will have the opportunity to choose your favorite by voting in Pinkvilla’s poll.

9 stunning beach looks of 2024:

1. Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan served some major fashion goals during the summer of 2024. Wearing a blue swimsuit and black sunglasses, she treated her followers to a selfie dump from her beach vacation. Wearing no makeup, Bebo flaunted her natural beauty and left her hair flowing.

2. Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the young actresses in Bollywood who has established herself as a fashion diva. In October, Janhvi posted some glimpses from her vacation with sister Khushi Kapoor. She wore a blue bikini while Khushi donned a red one as the duo were half immersed in the water. Janhvi’s delicate earrings and wet hair just enhanced her look.

3. Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor posted some more beautiful looks from her Maldives holiday with Janhvi Kapoor. She sported a white bikini top and denim shorts paired with a crochet shrug. The Archies actress accessorized her look with a small pendant, earrings, beaded bracelets, and chic sunglasses. She styled her hair in a bun and wore minimal makeup.

4. Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday doesn’t just play fashionable characters but also sets style standards off screen. During her Dubai vacay in November, the Call Me Bae actress wore a bikini with a palm tree print. She tied her hair in a bun and sported minimal accessories, giving her a fresh and natural look.

5. Saif Ali Khan

Not just Kareena Kapoor Khan, even her husband Saif Ali Khan served major beach looks during the summer. Wearing just a pair of blue shorts and a hat while carrying glasses, Saif looked extremely handsome and reminded fans of the romcom hero he is.

6. Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is truly a fashion inspiration for many. In 2024, she flaunted some stunning looks during her vacations. In July, the global icon visited a beach in Australia with her little daughter Malti Marie. PC looked fresh and breezy in a white tank top and beige pants. She paired it with a white hat and glares.

7. Disha Patani

Disha Patani is the queen of beachwear. In November, she set the temperatures soaring in a bright yellow bikini. Her wrap-around skirt made the look more glamorous. Disha wore hoop earrings and a chain around her waist.

8. Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan jetted off to Goa to celebrate his birthday in 2024. He enjoyed the sunset on the beach in a look that exuded refreshing vibes. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actor wore a pink shirt and white pants. His messy hair just enhanced her charm.

9. Suhana Khan

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan also embraced the beach vibes this year. During a getaway to Dubai, she wore a bikini with an abstract print beach gown. Suhana accessorized her look with dark-tinted glasses. Her hair was in a messy bun making her look even more classy.

Now it’s time for you to vote for the beach look that impressed you the most in 2024!

