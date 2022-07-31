Park Eun Bin, Kang Tae Oh & Kang Ki Young rank atop July drama actor brand reputation rankings; Top 10 inside

The Korean Business Research Institute has released brand reputation rankings for drama actors for the month of May. Determined through data analysis of media coverage, participation, interaction, and community indexes of 50 actors, this month’s rankings look at dramas that aired between June 30, 2022, to July 30, 2022.

With the currently airing ENA series ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ taking over everyone’s hearts, the show’s leading stars have also risen to the top of this month’s ranks! ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ cast members Park Eun Bin, Kang Tae Oh, and Kang Ki Young have swept the Top 3 spots on this month’s list, with Park Eun Bin, in particular, recording a whopping brand reputation index of 17,304,704 points.

Park Eun Bin’s keyword analysis revealed high-ranking phrases like “whale”, “Woo Young Woo”, and “attorney”. Meanwhile, the actress’ high-ranking related terms reflect “lovely”, “perfect”, and “cute”. Further, the ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ star also recorded 95.04 percent positive reactions on her positivity-negativity analysis.

Kang Tae Oh ranked at number two for this month, reflecting a brand reputation index of 5,263,126. Meanwhile, Kang Ki Young recorded a total of 3,754,333 points, coming in at number three.

Seo Hyun Jin, who recently starred in ‘Why Her?’, ranked at number four (3,299,098 points), while Lee Jae Wook, who is currently starring in ‘Alchemy of Souls’, rounded out the top five (2,666,819 points).

Check out the Top 10 drama actors in the list of brand reputation rankings for this month, below:

Park Eun Bin Kang Tae Oh Kang Ki Young Seo Hyun Jin Lee Jae Wook Jung So Min Lee Joo Bin Hwang In Yeop Park Byung Eun Heo Joon Ho

