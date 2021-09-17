Park Hyung Sik and Han Hyo Joo participate in the first script reading for upcoming tvN drama 'Happiness'

tvN's upcoming drama 'Happiness' has unveiled photos from the cast's first script reading. Screenplay written by Han Sang Woon and directed by Ahn Gil Ho, 'Happiness' is said to be an apocalyptic thriller that takes place in a time when infectious diseases have become the new normal. In a big city, there is a newly constructed apartment building where the higher floors are up for general sales and the lower floors are rented out. The drama depicts the subtle psychological battle and the class discrimination that occurs amongst residents of the building. The city hits rock bottom when an impending apocalypse hits in the form of a new type of infectious disease in which people suffer from unabated thirst.

Park Hyung Sik is offered the role of the male lead Jung Yi Hyun, a violent crimes detective. He used to be an up-and-coming baseball player in high school, but a knee injury put a full stop to his budding baseball career, and he decided to become a police officer instead. He is an intelligent and compassionate man who works for the common good rather than his personal greed.

Han Hyo Joo has been offered the role of the female lead Yoon Sae Bom who grew up in an unhappy household. She is decisive and has a fast judgment, and she’s the type to put things into action as soon as she puts her mind to it. Her motto is to live comfortably in the complicated world, but she’s actually a character who can hold a grudge.

Director Ahn Gil Ho, Writer Han Sang Woon, Han Hyo Joo, Park Hyung Sik, Jo Woo Jin, Lee Joon Hyuk, and more cast members gathered enthusiastically for the collective script reading The actors got into the skin of their respective characters, effectively portraying the fear, doubt, and weariness felt in an extreme situation where the world has completely collapsed.

The production team crew commented that 'Happiness' will draw on human desires and class discrimination, against the background of an apartment filled with people of various personalities and levels of greed. The actors have worked in synergy to portray some of the most complicated and challenging emotions associated with a "new kind of city thriller". 'Happiness' is scheduled to premiere in November.

