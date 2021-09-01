Reasons why BTS’ Jungkook is called the ‘Golden Maknae’

Jeon Jungkook aka the main vocalist and youngest member of one of the biggest groups in the world, BTS, celebrates his twenty-fourth birthday on September 1, 2021, leaving behind a pool of fans discussing the sweet memories of how a young kid with a passion for music grew up into becoming a global superstar, selling out stadiums, making music and being a guiding light for the youth with his hard work and the support of his hyungs as well as ARMYs. Popularly known as the ‘golden maknae’, Jungkook is immediately good at whatever he puts his heart into. Not only does he have incredible honey-like vocals and stunning visuals, but can easily nail anything and everything in the first attempt.

Here are some of the many talents BTS’ ‘golden maknae’ has.

‘Direction and editing’

Jungkook has always had an eye for capturing visualistic masterpieces, screenplay and the creative aspects of music. The member started with his series of ‘GCF’ or ‘Golden Closet Films’ giving fans a sneak peek into the BTS members' lives and putting his love for videography into action. The maknae took one step ahead on his journey as a director by taking in hand, the direction process of BTS’ songs ‘Life Goes On’ and ‘Film Out’.

‘The next Bob Ross’

It isn’t unknown to fans that Jungkook is an expert when it comes to painting and drawing. Back in 2016, Jungkook recreated a very complex canvas that was destroyed during shooting in no time. The singer had displayed his artistic skills multiple times by randomly picking a paintbrush and creating a masterpiece while on a holiday in ‘In The Soop’ or waiting for the shooting to start.

‘Fitness freak Jeon’

The youngest has an incomparable love for food. From ramen to pizza, Jungkook is always busy munching his favourite meals, yet, the maknae keeps himself in shape and makes the fans swoon over his well-built abs and muscles, thanks to his love for exercising! While ARMYs might see him as a small bunny forever, one must never underestimate Jungkook’s strength!

‘Modelling and acting’

Everybody takes a backseat when the coconut head decides to play! BTS’ intense storylines and music videos full of theories often require the members to act. Like everything else, this isn’t a hard nut to crack for the boys. From getting into the feels to showing off his model side to fans, Jungkook nails it all.

‘Bandmate Jungkook’

Adding to the list of his never-ending talents, Jungkook has a great understanding of instrumental music as well. From being able to play the saxophone immediately after V revealed that it takes at least three months of training to understand the instrument, to leaving ARMYs shocked by suddenly becoming a drummer- if Jungkook wants it, Jungkook learns it.

‘The athletic maknae’

Be it fighting the members in 'RUN BTS' episodes or winning the gold medal for his hyungs, Jungkook has time and again proven his expertise at games by being his athletic self. Running a marathon or winning an archery competition, Jungkook is always prepared!

Apart from all the above-mentioned talents, Jungkook is very good at many other skills like cooking, boxing, pro-gaming and more. However, what he is the best at is going miles for the ones he loves and bringing a smile on ARMYs faces with everything that he does!

