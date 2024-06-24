Ballerina’s Kim Ji Hoon joins BTOB’s Sungjae and WJSN’s Bona in talks for fantasy historical drama Gwigoong; Report

Kim Ji Hoon, the talented actor who appeared in many hit K-dramas is reportedly gearing up for his next one. According to updates, he has been offered a role in the upcoming fantasy historical drama Gwigoong (romanized title). On the other hand, BTOB’s Yook Sungaje and WJSN’s Bona are in talks to lead the drama.

On June 24, SPOTV News reported that Kim Ji Hoon is currently reviewing his offer to star in Gwigoong. Though any details about his character haven’t been disclosed yet, anticipation runs high about his addition to the drama’s cast.

Gwigoong is a new fantasy historical piece from director Yoon Seong Shik, celebrated for Mr. Queen, Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, The King’s Face, and more K-dramas.

More about Gwigoong's plot and cast

Set in the backdrop of the Joseon dynasty, the story centers around an eight-foot-tall evil spirit who holds grudges against the King.

A female shaman is asked to help defeat this ghost. The drama will also feature a Korean mythical creature Imuri, that transforms into a dragon after living underwater for 1000 years.

BTOB’s Sungjae will portray the role of a royal library inspector and the son of a concubine. Later, he gets possessed by a vicious imuri named Gang Cheol Yi.

On the other hand, WJSN’s Bona will take on the role of Young Mae, who grew up in a shaman family and was expected to follow in the footsteps of her ancestors.

Viewers can look forward to a heart-fluttering on-scree romance between Sungjae and Bona, as according to the reported narrative, their characters have grown up as childhood friends and then transformed into each other’s first love.

Gwigoong is now scheduled to premiere in 2025 on SBS Network.

Who is Kim Ji Hoon?

Kim Ji Hoon is a talented Korean actor who is renowned for nailing antagonist characters. However, he is actually a versatile actor who can excel in any kind of role.

Some of his best works to date include Ballerina (2023), Love to Hate You (2023), Money Heist Korea: Joint Economic Area (2022), Death’s Game (2023), Flower of Evil (2020), Jang Bo-ri Is here (2014), My Cute Guys (2013), and more.

