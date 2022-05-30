Son Ye Jin’s agency firmly denies pregnancy rumours following recent marriage with Hyun Bin

On May 29, actress Son Ye Jin uploaded two photos of herself wearing a white, flowy dress on Instagram. In the photos, the actress can be seen spending time outdoors with her dog. Son Ye Jin accompanied the photos with a sweet caption reading “How are you? Have a delicious lunch and a happy weekend!”

Shortly following this, netizens online began speculating that the ‘Crash Landing on you’ actress could be hiding a baby bump, due to the dress’ roomy nature. This even lead to people congratulating the actress in the comments.

Later on May 29, Son Ye Jin’s agency MSTeam Entertainment firmly denied the rumours. The agency clearly shut down the speculations by stating, “[The pregnancy rumours] are absolutely not true.” The agency further stated, “If there is good news, we will be the first to officially inform you.’

Check out Son Ye Jin’s Instagram post, below:

Earlier this year, actress Son Ye Jin got married to her ‘Crash Landing On You’ co-star Hyun Bin on March 31. Dubbed “the wedding of the century”, the private ceremony was attended by family, friends, and acquaintances, including top stars like Song Yoon Ah, Lee Min Jung, Gong Hyo Jin, and more. The two stars had first confirmed their relationship on January 1, 2021, after being linked together on multiple occasions.

Reportedly owing to their busy schedules, Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin decided to not go on their honeymoon straight away, and instead departed for the United States for their honeymoon on April 11. Reportedly going to Los Angeles and New York, the two stars returned to South Korea on April 28, after just over two weeks.