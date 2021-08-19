Soni Razdan on Kaali Peeli and more: ‘Most directors are sensitive to needs of an actor’

On Monday, Amazon Prime released the trailer of their anthology Kaali Peeli with a formidable ensemble of Vinay Pathak, Gauahar Khan, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo, Soni Razdan, Hussain Dalal, Sharib Hashmi, Priyanshu Painyuli, Tanmay Dhanania, Sadiya Siddiqui and Adeeb Rais among others. Right after the trailer, the cast and director, Adeeb Rais did a round table with the media to discuss the growing concept of anthology.

Veteran actress Soni Razdan insists that the approach to acting doesn’t change, be it a feature film or an anthology. “You don’t work in it as an anthology, but as a short film. Sometimes, I think you have to rush in the shorter format, but in this case, we didn’t rush at all,” the actress shares, adding further, “I think, it’s all about the script as that’s what does the talking in most cases. Very often, you don’t know who is making it, but it’s the script that grabs your attention. It’s the script and nothing else.”

Soni Razdan was further asked to comment if she has creative inputs in a project that she is working on. The actress explains, “If you are really involved in what you are doing, the inputs continue to flow in. There must have been things I objected to because I didn’t feel like saying a particular line. I do remember this happened once and the makers were very accommodating to that. Most directors are sensitive to the needs of an actor as we are all a part of a time. They always welcome an actor’s input.”

Vinay Pathak was asked about the shift in cinema consumption pattern of the audience owing to the pandemic. The actor was also asked about the responsibilities of bringing the audience back to the cinema halls. He quips, “Don’t put such a big responsibility on my shoulders. I want to make small films, present them and promote them. My responsibility is to entertain the audience and it can be on any platform.

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Zoya Akhtar to launch Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson, Agastya Nanda with Suhana Khan & Khushi Kapoor