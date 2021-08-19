EXCLUSIVE: Zoya Akhtar to launch Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson, Agastya Nanda with Suhana Khan & Khushi Kapoor

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Zoya Akhtar is launching Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana, in her digital venture based on the international comic book, Archie. And now, we have exclusively learnt that the acclaimed director will be launching two more star-kids in the film, Boney Kapoor and Sridevi’s daughter, Khushi and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson, Agastya Nanda.

“Agastya has always been inclined towards acting and after completing the basic education, is all geared up to live his acting dream. Contrary to the conventional mode of entering the world of showbiz, Agastya will first appear in Zoya’s directorial for the digital world and then move onto the big screen spectacles. He is already prepping for the role and if things go as planned, he is all set to play the titular role of Archie in Zoya’s feature film for Netflix,” revealed a source close to the development.

While character sketches of Suhana and Khushi have been kept under wraps for now, there is a strong buzz about them playing Betty and Veronica respectively. Zoya is currently working on the script and will certainly take this film on floors by this year. “With so much uncertainty around the theatrical medium, Zoya will complete her digital venture first and only then move onto her much awaited gangster drama, which is said to be featuring Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif in lead,” the source added.

While the industry is divided over the idea of Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Sridevi’s daughter and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson making their acting debut with a digital film, the insider explains that the idea is to make a debut without pressures of number game to enable the youngsters win over the audience with their talent and then take a step forward to the big screen. Apart from the Archie adaptation, Zoya is also creatively involved in the Salim-Javed documentary for Netflix. It’s said to be one of the most ambitious projects chronicling the journey of India’s greatest writer duo, with a co-production between Excel Entertainment and Salman Khan Films.

