PIC: Grandmothers Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan’s cute banter about Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s Raha is hard to miss

Soni Razdan and Neetu Kapoor think Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s daughter Raha Kapoor is brilliant and beautiful just like them. Check out their cute banter.

By Loveleen Kaur
Published on Feb 25, 2024  |  12:11 AM IST |  328
Soni Razdan, Neetu Kapoor
Pic courtesy: Alia Bhatt on Instagram, Viral Bhayani

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married in April 2022 in an intimate ceremony at their apartment in Mumbai and were blessed with daughter Raha, soon after. Alia’s mom Soni Razdan and Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor have been on cloud nine since then. The two grandmothers are often seen engaging in cute banters in regard to their granddaughter. But recently, they came to an agreement that the little one is just like them.

Soni Razdan and Neetu Kapoor engage in fun online banter

Among the many people who were delighted to welcome Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s first child Raha Kapoor to the world were grandmothers Soni Razdan and Neetu Kapoor. The senior stars never miss any opportunity to spend time with the little one. They even think that Raha takes it after them. A while ago, Alia’s mom Soni shared a post on her Instagram stories that read, “All grandchildren are brilliant, beautiful and take after their grandmother.”

Sharing the quote, she penned, “Mind it. Also, we can make it grandmothers. @neetu54 what say (smiling and heart emojis).” She even tagged Alia to the spot. Soon after, the Jug Jugg Jeeyo actress responded with “Absolutely.”

Related Stories

Bobby Deol goes gaga over ACappella band Aflatunes's Jamal Kudu performance
entertainment
Bobby Deol goes gaga over ACappella band Aflatunes's Jamal Kudu performance
Alia Bhatt to have THIS connection with Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan in YRF Spy Universe film?
entertainment
Alia Bhatt to have THIS connection with Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan in YRF Spy Universe film?

Check out the post below:

PC: Neetu Kapoor on Instagram

Earlier, when Neetu Kapoor graced the Koffee couch with Zeenat Aman at Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan, she also spoke about the mini battle she has with Razdan. The actress revealed that at home, she keeps instructing the help to tell Raha Kapoor to say ‘papa’. Whereas Alia’s mom instructs her to teach the little one to say ‘mumma’.

Advertisement

She also spoke about the little fun chats she has with the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress in reference to Raha. Kapoor divulged, “So, I went the other day to the house and Alia says, ‘Oh, by the way, she said mumma. So, I said, she didn’t say mumma but she said mum-mum. So, don’t be so happy,” she laughed added that she’s saying da-da and not na-na. Talking about the baby’s name, she said that it suits her. “I feel very rahat when I see her. She has got such a beautiful lovely, happy face.”

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor carries daughter Raha to Jehangir Ali Khan’s birthday bash; Internet calls it ‘Daddy goals’

Advertisement
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Loveleen Kaur

With more than five years of experience in journalism and an MA degree in Mass Communication & Journalism, Loveleen

...

Credits: Neetu Kapoor on Instagram
Advertisement

Latest Articles