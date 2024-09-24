Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s New York diaries is all about city sights and workout vibes, see PICS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently took to her social media handle to share a glimpse of her New York Trip. During her trip, the Citadel actress met with Dr Jonathann Kuo and praised his "incredible" work in regenerative medicine. Not only that, but Samantha also took some time to explore New York City early in the morning before hitting the gym.

In the first photo, Samantha shares a glimpse of what possibly could be the Oculus at the World Trade Center with the caption "Newyork for a minute" accompanied by heart emojis. Next, she drops a photo with Dr Kuo and pens a long note expressing gratitude.

Samantha wrote, "His focus on healing and getting to the underlying issue rather than offering quick fixes is exactly what we need. I truly hope to see his groundbreaking techniques accessible to a larger audience in the coming years. Our future looks bright."

Then, she dropped a video of a street view of the New York City as she took a morning stroll. Samantha captioned the video on her Instagram stories, "The sights and sounds of New York." Next, she dropped a video from inside a gym or a boxing studio with punching bags and captioned the video, "A vibe alright."

Take a look at the photos and videos below:

Advertisement

Recently, Samantha shared several photos from her brother David Prabhu's wedding. The wedding took place near Lake Geneva in Wisconsin. As Samantha turned bridesmaid at her brother's wedding, she wore a purple thigh-high slit gown and rejoiced during the occasion. The actress shared heartwarming photos with her family after a long time and captioned the post, "Love above all else."

Take a look at the photos below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha is all set for the release of her upcoming web series titled Citadel: Honey Bunny co-starring Varun Dhawan. The series will start streaming online from November 7 on Amazon Prime Video. Recently, Samantha also announced that she will feature in the web series Rakt Brahmand.



ALSO READ: Rakt Bramhand: Aditya Roy Kapur and Samantha Ruth Prabhu kickstart filming Raj & DK’s action-fantasy series in Mumbai