Vijay Deverakonda invites FLIRTY reactions as he shares a video of him riding boat amidst breathtaking view

Superstar Vijay Deverakonda has taken social media by fire as he shared a super cool video of himself enjoying a speed boat ride amidst scenic beauty on Instagram today (September 23). The Dear Comrade actor shared the video and wrote, "We ride boats RWDY ;)". Check out Vijay Deverakonda's latest video below!

In the video, Vijay Deverakonda is clad in a casual green t-shirt paired with regular grey denim. To complete his look, the Geetha Govindham actor wore a black cap. With a long beard, VD channelizes his inner rowdy mode looking dapper as always. Look at the confidence with which our Rowdy boy is riding the boat, looks like the Arjun Reddy actor is in the mood for some serious adventures.

As soon as the video was posted, it went viral in minutes with fans going gaga over Vijay Deverakonda. One user on Instagram tried flirting a bit with the pan-Indian star as she penned a quirky one-liner. She wrote, "Are you a life jacket?? Because you are saving me from drowning in your thoughts." Another user being an adrant fan of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda wrote, "We want more movies with Rashmika."

Take a look at some more fans' reactions to the video below!

Meanwhile, the superstar was last seen in a cameo role in Nag Ashwin’s multi-starer film Kalki 2898 AD. Fans were pleasantly surprised by his exceptional portrayal of Arjun in the epic sci-fi and showered him with loads of love on social media. Next, Vijay is gearing up for his next VD12 and VD14 (tentative titles). The actor has collaborated with VD12 director Gowtam Tinnanuri where he will be seen in an exciting new avatar as he takes on the role of a spy.

Moreover, for VD 14, he has teamed up for the second time with Rahul Sankrityan. This film, set to be a period piece is anticipated to take place between 1854 and 1878. How excited are you to see Vijay Deverakonda in the upcoming movies? Do tell us in the comments below!

