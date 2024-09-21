PIC: Prior to Devara release, Jr NTR and Dulquer Salmaan pose together; makers say ‘Start of something special ahead…’

Jr NTR and Dulquer Salmaan recently struck a pose together as the former’s film Devara is set to release. The Koratala Siva directorial is slated to release on September 27, 2024, with DQ’s Wayfarer Films distributing it in Kerala.

Moreover, sharing the picture of both the stars, the makers of Devara penned the caption, “The start of something special ahead on September 27th!” However, it is unclear whether the makers just mentioned it as Dulquer is distributing the film or for a possible collaboration in the future.

Check out the official post by the makers of Devara:

Jr NTR has been promoting his much-awaited film actively in various sectors which has been making quite the buzz. The movie which marks the actor’s solo release after the movie RRR is set to release in theaters in Andhra Pradesh at 12 am on its release day.

The actor himself recently expressed his gratitude towards AP Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan for the government order in the film’s release. Moreover, Jr NTR had also hit the headlines after he was asked about doing a direct Tamil movie while promoting Devara in Chennai.

In response, the actor specified that he wished to do a film with his favorite director Vetrimaaran. In connection to the same, the director was asked about the chances of collaborating with the actor to which he replied that he had already narrated a story to him back in the day.

Talking more about the film Devara, the Jr NTR starrer is expected to be a high-octane action drama that features the actor in dual roles. The movie focuses on an epic saga that focuses on a coastal region landscape with betrayal and fear taking center stage of its theme.

The film also features Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles with an ensemble cast of additional actors like Shruti Marathe, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, and Narain as well.

On the other hand, Dulquer Salmaan is also gearing up for the release of his next film called Lucky Baskhar which is slated to release on October 31, 2024, clashing with Sivakarthikeyan’s Amaran.

