WATCH: Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan's heated reply to Karthi over his comment on Laddu amidst Tirupati controversy

Actor Karthi’s recently took the internet by storm when he tagged the Tirupati Laddu controversy as a sensitive issue and chived away from reacting to the matter. This led to the deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh and actor Pawan Kalyan giving a heated response, as he observed an 11-day long prayaschitta diksha, a purification ritual for penance.

As the superstar arrived at the temple in Vijayawada, he was quizzed by the press for reacting to Karthi’s comment on the controversy. Pawan Kalyan said, “Yesterday, at a film event, they made fun of the Tirumala Laddu. This is my appeal to them. You must think 100 times before speaking about the Tiruamala Laddu. This is not a funny topic. I respect you as actors but you must stop making such comments against Sanathana Dharma.”

Moreover, in some pictures shared by a fan page of the actor on X (formerly Twitter), Pawan Kalyan can be seen clad in a saffron-hued traditional robe as he performed a small veneration on the sets of his next film Hari Hara Veera Mallu as he observed the penance ritual.

Check out the pictures here:

On the work front, Pawan Kalyan would be back on silver screen with his upcoming film Hari Hara Veera Mallu. It was back on September 23, 2024, when the makers dropped an intriguing poster of the film, featuring none other than the actor himself.

Advertisement

Pawan Kalyan could be seen donning red and white attire, resembling that of a warrior from ancient times. He could also be seen yielding a sword up against the sky, a marker of strength and bravery of the role that he is set to pull off.

Along with the poster, the makers also dropped the much-anticipated release date of the film. Well, Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1-Sword vs. Spirit would hit theaters on March 28, 2025.

Moreover, they also dropped a teasing anecdote about the character, which fans can expect Pawan Kalyan to essay in the film. The actor’s role was briefly described as that of a warrior outlaw who has an unstoppable force and fierce spirit.

If several reports are to be believed, the plot of Hari Hara Veera Mallu is set against the backdrop of the 17th-century Mughal empire. The name of the pivotal character from the film is said to be inspired by the 14th-century emperor named Harihara, hailing from the Sangama dynasty.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Ram Charan's wife Upasana reveals she wanted hotel-like atmosphere for her daughter Klin Kaara Konidela's birth; here's why